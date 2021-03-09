Nessel won't charge officer in fatal 2018 Shelby Twp. shooting

Mar. 9—Michigan's attorney general said Tuesday she has found no grounds to charge a Shelby Township police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Sikh man in 2018, though she did announce charges against an officer in an Ionia County shooting.

The office of Attorney General Dana Nessel determined after investigating the Nov. 3, 2018, shooting of Kanwarbir Malhi, 25, of Shelby Township, that there was "insufficient evidence" to charge township officer Jason Zuk.

In its report on the case, the Attorney General's Office concluded Zuk "acted under an honest and reasonable belief that he and other officers were in danger."

Members of Malhi's family expressed anger about the shooting and had called for Nessel's office to investigate after Macomb County authorities declined to file charges.

The department also faced protests last summer after inflammatory social media posts by police Chief Robert Shelide about Black Lives Matter demonstrators. He subsequently was suspended for 30 days by the township board of trustees.

During a protest in July against the Shelby Township department, the Rev. W.J. Rideout, a Detroit pastor, called for Nessel's office to investigate the shooting: "I feel like this was just open murder by a police officer and an unjustified shooting," he said.

Zuk had responded to an apartment complex on a call for backup from another officer who had located a vehicle reportedly stolen the day before, according to a news release from Nessel's office. Malhi was the driver of the car, which belonged to his mother.

A police officer had approached the vehicle after Malhi had parked it and ordered Malhi, who was behind the steering wheel, to show his hands but he did not comply. When Zuk arrived, Malhi was repeatedly ordered to show his hands and exit the vehicle. At one point Malhi was asked if he had a weapon and he told police he did, Nessel's office found.

Malhi finally put one hand out the window but could be seen by police reaching behind the seat with his other hand. After about 10 minutes, Malhi exited the vehicle and made a sudden reaching motion toward the front of his body. Zuk fired a single blast from a shotgun, hitting Malhi in the chest and neck, Nessel's office said.

Police attempted first aid and determined Malhi was not armed; he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a separate investigation of the Aug. 29, 2020, incident in Ionia County, Nessel's officer reported Lowell police officer Jason Diaz fired his weapon at a fleeing vehicle in a high-speed chase, striking a passenger in the head. The investigation concluded Diaz violated both the law and his department's Use of Force Policy.

Charges were filed Monday in Ionia County's 64-A District Court against Diaz: one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony; misconduct in office by a public officials, a five-year felony; and careless discharge of a weapon, causing injury, a two-year misdemeanor.

Diaz was arraigned Tuesday before Magistrate David Wirth in Ionia County 64-A District Court, who set bond at 10% of $50,000. Diaz is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 1 p.m. March 22 and a preliminary exam at 1 p.m. March 29.

