Nestcon Berhad's (KLSE:NESTCON) investors will be pleased with their 29% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Nestcon Berhad (KLSE:NESTCON) share price is 29% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 3.0% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Nestcon Berhad hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year, Nestcon Berhad actually saw its earnings per share drop 29%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We think that the revenue growth of 20% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Nestcon Berhad shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 29% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 28% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Nestcon Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

