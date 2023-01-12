What Nestcon Berhad's (KLSE:NESTCON) P/E Is Not Telling You

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Nestcon Berhad (KLSE:NESTCON) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 34.6x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Nestcon Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Nestcon Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Enough Growth For Nestcon Berhad?

Nestcon Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 29%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 99% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.7% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Nestcon Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Nestcon Berhad revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Nestcon Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of Nestcon Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

