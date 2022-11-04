Is Nestcon Berhad's (KLSE:NESTCON) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that Nestcon Berhad's (KLSE:NESTCON) stock increased by 2.3% over the past week. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Nestcon Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nestcon Berhad is:

9.1% = RM12m ÷ RM132m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Nestcon Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Nestcon Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 5.1% doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably goes some way in explaining Nestcon Berhad's moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 6.4% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Nestcon Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Nestcon Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Nestcon Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Nestcon Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

