Nestlé Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues In Line With Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF94.8b (up 8.4% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: CHF9.27b (down 45% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 9.8% (down from 19% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Nestlé Meets Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.5% growth forecast for the Food industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Food industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Nestlé that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Fear Stock Markets Will Give Up 2023 Gains

    The stock market continued to move lower on Friday, extending losses from Thursday as investors grew more concerned about the possibility of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Suddenly, market participants who had thought that the Fed might stop raising interest rates entirely now seem to believe that larger rate hikes could come in the short run, potentially bringing about a deeper recession later in 2023. A couple of stocks showed the cross-currents running through the stock market on Friday.

  • It's Time to Reevaluate Moderna's Charts

    Trading volume spiked up in December with the price action but now prices are back below the lows of December putting all those buyers at a loss. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a zigzag pattern following its December zenith. The trading volume has been light and thus not really attracting institutional buyers.

  • Moderna Hypes 'Important Step' In Flu Shot Results, But Market Disagrees

    Moderna stock toppled Friday on mixed results for its flu shot — a rival to experimental vaccines from BioNTech, CureVac and Sanofi.

  • Moderna stock declines on mixed flu vaccine trial results

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brad Smith discuss why Moderna stock is down on Friday.

  • Owens Corning Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$9.76b (up 15% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Are Investors Undervaluing VIB Vermögen AG (ETR:VIH1) By 37%?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of VIB Vermögen AG...

  • Individual investors own 31% of AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (JSE:ACT) shares but private companies control 33% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited ( JSE:ACT ), then you'll have to...

  • Heineken (AMS:HEIA) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €1.23

    Heineken N.V. ( AMS:HEIA ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of May to €1.23...

  • Novabase S.G.P.S Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations

    Novabase S.G.P.S ( FRA:NVQ ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €163.9m (up 18% from FY 2021). Net...

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Rivian in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been among Wall Street's biggest disappointments. Rivian is an automotive start-up trying to build enough vehicles to become profitable. Competitor Tesla made the same journey years before, and looking at that process can give you some clues to the potential challenges facing Rivian.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. To Prepare, Take Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market hasn't entered the optimistic growth phase known as a bull market yet. History has shown us that bull markets always follow bear markets. Does a new bull market mean your chances of investing like Warren Buffett are over?

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]

  • Meta just gave thousands of employees poor performance reviews that could clear the way for more layoffs during its ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

    These stock picks are attractive at these levels, and they add excellent diversity to a long-term investing portfolio.

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • Boeing offers CEO $5.3 million incentive to stay through recovery

    (Reuters) -Boeing on Friday awarded Chief Executive Dave Calhoun an incentive worth approximately $5.29 million to induce him to stay throughout the company's recovery from the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and two deadly 737 MAX crashes that led to the fleet’s grounding. Boeing's board of directors on Feb. 16 approved giving 25,000 in restricted stock units to Calhoun, which will vest in two installments on the first and second anniversary of the grant, according to regulatory filings by the company published on Friday. The move suggests Boeing's current board of directors may not seek to replace Calhoun with a new CEO until at least the mid 2020s, when the company is expected to return to pre-pandemic production rates.

  • ASML’s Big Bet on China Is Starting to Backfire Over Data Thefts

    (Bloomberg) -- In the 10 years that Peter Wennink has run ASML Holding NV, China has gone from a rounding error to the chip-technology company’s third-biggest market. After new revelations about data theft linked to the country, questions are now mounting over the risks associated with that growth.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Bill

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.