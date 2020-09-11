Nestlé Health Science expands distribution of hemp products formulated with VESIsorb® into Europe under industry-leading brand, Pure Encapsulations®

The company is leveraging a peer-reviewed, published CBD study and new product safety data from Geocann to build momentum after successful product launches in the U.S.

CBD Soft Gels Powered By VESIsorb

Geocann has the exclusive global rights to the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery technology for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid formulations. The technology has been successfully applied to a wide range of cannabis based product applications, including soft gel and hard shell capsules, functional foods (e.g. gummies) and beverages, powder systems, tinctures, sublingual sprays, and topically applied formulations.





Geocann has the exclusive global rights to the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery technology for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid formulations. The technology has been successfully applied to a wide range of cannabis based product applications, including soft gel and hard shell capsules, functional foods (e.g. gummies) and beverages, powder systems, tinctures, sublingual sprays, and topically applied formulations.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geocann and Nestlé Health Science are proud to announce the European launch of CBD (from broad spectrum hemp extract) soft gel formulations utilizing the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for dramatically improved absorption and bioavailability. The first large-scale production was completed and delivered earlier this month using only European resources, from the cultivation and extraction of the hemp biomass in Slovenia to the drug delivery technology and soft gel capsule production in Switzerland.

“We are extremely proud to expand our relationship with Nestlé’s healthcare professional brands into Europe after their success in the U.S. market this past year,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann. “Their leadership team’s validation of science-backed and clinically-proven hemp products is an important milestone for our industry and provides exceptional credibility to the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb®.”

VESIsorb® is a naturally self-assembling colloidal droplet delivery system that has been well-recognized as the industry leader for improving the bioavailability of poorly absorbed natural ingredients, like cannabinoids and terpenes, as proven in both well-designed pilot and peer-reviewed published studies. Most recently, the peer-reviewed journal, Molecules, published the results of a double-blind, cross-over design study comparing the pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters of a broad spectrum hemp extract formulated with VESIsorb® to that of the same broad spectrum hemp extract combined with medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. Overall, the VESIsorb® formulation showed statistically significant improvements for all measured pharmacokinetic parameters, including maximal plasma CBD concentration (Cmax), area under the curve (AUC), and time to peak absorption (Tmax). The complete manuscript can be accessed on Geocann’s website .

Story continues

“Together with Geocann, we share a passion and commitment to product safety, purity, and performance,” said Dr. Barry Ritz, Chief Science Officer at Pure Encapsulations. “Our partnership is built on a relentless effort to ensure these are the most science-backed CBD products in the world, setting the benchmark for what consumers expect and healthcare professionals demand.”

Geocann is well-recognized for its substantial investments in research in order to meet the evolving demands of the hemp marketplace. According to Lopez, in addition to recent PK studies and the stability data for its products, further investments in new clinical research focused on both PK performance and clinical end points are well under way. Additionally, multiple toxicology studies have been completed and will be published this year as part of the company’s FDA GRAS (Generally Regarded As Safe) Notification and Novel Food application.

About Geocann

Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering new innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically-researched cannabinoids with technologically-advanced and patented innovations that provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including the worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb®. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com .

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people’s lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.nestlehealthscience.com .

About Pure Encapsulations

Pure Encapsulations is a recognized innovative leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of science-based nutritional and supplement health products. The company’s mission is to be a global leader in vitamins, minerals and supplements, offering free-from science based nutritional solutions through healthcare professionals. Its brands and business model are complementary with Nestlé Health Science, its parent company, offering science-based nutritional solutions for consumers, patients, doctors, nurses and other partners in healthcare.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at 970-657-2479 or sam@geocann.com .

Contact: Sam Davidson

1.970.657.2479

sam@geocann.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4314579-4cab-4087-ad3a-21897d257a24



