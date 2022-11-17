Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.70

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:NESTLE) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.70 per share on 15th of December. The dividend yield is 1.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. At the time of the last dividend payment, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 195% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

EPS is set to grow by 33.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 90%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR1.80 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR2.42. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.0% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

