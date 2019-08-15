What Can We Make Of Nestlé S.A.’s (VTX:NESN) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll look at Nestlé S.A. (VTX:NESN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nestlé:

0.19 = CHF16b ÷ (CHF132b - CHF47b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Nestlé has an ROCE of 19%.

Does Nestlé Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Nestlé's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10.0% average in the Food industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Nestlé sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Nestlé's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SWX:NESN Past Revenue and Net Income, August 15th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Nestlé.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Nestlé's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Nestlé has total liabilities of CHF47b and total assets of CHF132b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. Nestlé has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Nestlé's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Nestlé looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .