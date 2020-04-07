Nestlé S.A. (VTX:NESN): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

When Nestlé S.A. (SWX:NESN) released its most recent earnings update (31 December 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Nestlé has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see NESN has performed.

Check out our latest analysis for Nestlé

Were NESN's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

NESN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CHF13b has jumped 24% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -5.5%, indicating the rate at which NESN is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at whether it is merely owing to an industry uplift, or if Nestlé has seen some company-specific growth.

SWX:NESN Income Statement April 7th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Nestlé has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the CH Food industry of 6.8%, indicating Nestlé has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Nestlé’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 15% to 18%.

What does this mean?

Nestlé's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Nestlé has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Nestlé to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for NESN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for NESN’s outlook. Financial Health: Are NESN’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.