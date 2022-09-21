Nestle adapts as hoarding picks up in Asia, North Africa

FILE PHOTO: Jars of Nescafe Gold coffee by Nestle are pictured in the supermarket of Nestle headquarters in Vevey
0
Richa Naidu, Canan Sevgili and Olzhas Auyezov
·4 min read

By Richa Naidu, Canan Sevgili and Olzhas Auyezov

LONDON/GDANSK/KAZAKHSTAN (Reuters) - Seyda Bal, who works at a bank in Istanbul, is so anxious about the rising price of groceries that she's lapsed into a pandemic-era habit: hoarding packaged goods like coffee and toilet paper.

"I buy a lot of basic foods such as oil, pasta, rice, tahini, molasses ... thinking that next month they will cost twice as much," Bal, 27, said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has propelled energy and grain prices to all-time highs, driving up the cost of packaged goods. That has been felt particularly acutely in parts of Asia and North Africa, where people spend a higher proportion of income on food and fuel than in the United States and Europe, prompting some shoppers to stockpile non-perishable items.

The trend hasn't gone unnoticed by Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food company and home to more than 2,000 brands including Cheerios, Nescafe and Maggi.

The Swiss group is adapting its product ranges in the region to "make them more meaningful to the consumer", and considering whether to make some products "more affordable", according to Karim Al Bitar, head of consumer research and market intelligence at Nestle's Middle East and North Africa (MENA) unit.

That could include increasing pack sizes and changing to less expensive ingredients.

"Nestle is seeing hoarding with bouillon, to an extent soups, coffee for sure," Al Bitar told Reuters.

Maggi products and Nescafe coffee sachets are among popular products for stockpiling, he added.

Nestle is working with local partners to overcome supply challenges and has so far managed to keep stock on shelves, the company said in an emailed statement.

The MENA region contributes over 4%, or 3.7 billion Swiss francs ($3.9 billion), to Nestle's annual sales. The region that includes Central Asia accounts for about 9%, or 8 billion francs.

STOCK UP, OR PAY MORE LATER

Shoppers are spending less on non-essentials such as electronics, clothes and household goods, while demand for packaged food and personal care items is up, said Hani Weiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which runs more than 450 Carrefour stores in 16 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

"What does that tell us that people are concerned about? Stock availability," Weiss said, adding the retailer was seeing about 9.5% inflation on average, and particular pressure in countries such as Egypt, Kenya and Georgia.

Several countries in North Africa and Central Asia are suffering recurring shortages of basic necessities. Euromonitor International analyst Kamile Botyriute said people in Tunisia, Algeria, Libya and Morocco were having difficulty finding flour, sugar and baked goods. In August, some shops in Tunisia began rationing items to stop consumers from hoarding, Botyriute said.

"I have bought about 10 50-kilogram bags of flour and just as much of sugar," Eldar, 28, an entrepreneur based in Almaty, Kazakhstan said. "There are rumors that sugar shortages are expected and I wanted to have a stockpile."

In the same city, Ivan, 47, a furniture designer, said: "Prices may go up, the dollar (exchange rate) may go up. You start thinking: either I stock up now at current prices or I will have to pay more later."

BILLS, BILLS, BILLS

Inflation is rising at a faster pace in many Central Asian and North African countries than in North America or Europe, where consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.9% in July.

Turkey's annual inflation hit a 24-year high of 80% in August, while Egypt's accelerated to 13.6% in July. In many cases, weakening local currencies are adding to import costs.

"In Turkey, consumers are adjusting to the reality of extremely high inflation. Despite higher prices, we see consumer demand and market volumes holding up, due partly to pantry loading," Unilever CEO Alan Jope said in July. Sinem Ozel, 31, a marketing expert living in Istanbul, has been stocking up on items including oil, toilet paper, pasta, sugar, and dishwasher detergent. She used to spend around 300-400 Turkish liras ($16.71-$22.27) for one month's shopping but now spends the same amount in one week, and sometimes buys Nescafe's three-in-one 20% extra pack of instant coffee.

But not everyone can afford to hoard.

"We don't have the money to buy large quantities of stuff," Layla, a 60-year-old shopper said, standing in front of Lafayette Market in Tunis, Tunisia. "Most of the time we have to get a loan from relatives to complete the month."

($1 = 18.1455 liras)

($1 = 0.9643 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu. Additional reporting by Mohamed Argoubi in Tunisia; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • French telecoms tycoon Niel buys 2.5% stake in Vodafone

    LONDON (Reuters) -French billionaire telecoms executive Xavier Niel, the founder and majority owner of Iliad, has bought a 2.5% stake in Britain's Vodafone through an investment vehicle. The vehicle - Atlas Investissement - said Vodafone was an "attractive investment opportunity, as per the quality of its assets portfolio and the solid underlying trends in the global telecommunications sector". Shares in Vodafone rose 1.5% to 108 pence in early trade.

  • Exclusive-Maroil takes over most of Venezuela's petroleum coke trading

    Maroil Trading, owned by shipping tycoon Wilmer Ruperti, has taken over sales of almost all Venezuela's exports of petroleum coke, a move that could reduce sanctions risks for clients, according to documents and four sources close to the decision. The Geneva-based company has boosted exports and customers since signing a commercial pact with state-run oil firm PDVSA six years ago. With U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector, Maroil has helped sustain the country's exports of the byproduct, known as petcoke, which comes from crude upgrading and refining and is widely used by cement producers to run kilns.

  • Fries shortage resolved, successor to McDonald's in Russia eyes full reopening

    After battling supply chain issues, potato shortages and a hefty rebranding job, the successor to McDonald's Corp's business in Russia expects to have all 850 restaurants open by the end of the year, it said on Tuesday. Oleg Paroev, CEO of Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it", painted a positive picture of the company's first 100 days, but withheld specific details on sales, revenue, new products and import markets. The bumpy transition illustrates as Western companies have had trouble making a seamless exit from Russia, so too have new owners faced challenges when snapping up available assets.

  • High cost of food has shoppers changing their spending habits

    What many are stocking up on at the grocery store looks a lot different these days.

  • Havens Advance, Euro Drops as Putin Steps Up War: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries, gold and the dollar led gains in haven assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin stepped up his war against Ukraine, rattling markets that were already bracing for a super-sized rate hike from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthq

  • Norway's Vianode invests $194 in battery materials plant

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Vianode, owned by Norsk Hydro, Elkem and Altor, will invest 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($193.51 million) in building a large-scale plant for sustainable battery materials in Norway, the firm said on Wednesday. "The decision is an important step towards establishing a complete battery value chain in Norway for the European market," it said in a statement. "The graphite materials from Vianode are produced with up to 90% lower CO2 emissions than today's standard materials."

  • Column-Dazed and confused enough to buy bonds: Mike Dolan

    With prices falling like a stone as central bank tightening goes into overdrive, buying bonds may appear confused - but perhaps that very confusion is good enough reason in itself. Financial markets are full of often contradictory old adages and pearls of 'wisdom' - like being greedy when others are fearful, but also not trying to catch a falling knife. There's a kernel of truth to all of them but, mostly, they apply to different types of savers, traders or investment managers with different horizons and risk appetites.

  • Automakers tackle patent hurdle in quest for in-car tech

    Over a dozen automakers including Toyota and Nissan, have signed up with a platform for patent licences from 51 tech companies, aiming to simplify access to wireless technology and avoid costly legal battles. Avanci charges a flat fee of $20 per car, increased this month from $15 previously, with the money distributed among patent holders. The new signings - which also include Renault, Stellantis, and Honda - mean 80-85% of cars with 2G technology or higher are licensed through the platform, Avanci vice president Mark Durrant said in an interview.

  • Insurer Giant AIA in Talks to Buy Philippine Firm MediCard, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- AIA Group Ltd. is in advanced talks to acquire MediCard Philippines Inc., people familiar with the matter said, as the insurance giant seeks to boost its presence in Southeast Asia.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in Capital‘Mute Your Phones

  • The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession

    The Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in November as the US housing sector is struggling in a recession, says Pantheon.

  • 'I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. What can I do?'

    I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. For example, I was told to buy SoFi and lost money the whole … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Losing Money on Investments. How Can My Advisor Let This Happen? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic

    Since inflation data for August came in hotter than expected last week, investors have been on edge. Despite the pain, the worst still may be to come, with the Federal Reserve's September meeting kicking off today and wrapping up tomorrow. Here's how the Fed could crush the stock market tomorrow and also why you shouldn't panic.

  • Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come

    This diverse basket of industrial companies has served as a reliable source of passive income for decades.

  • If You Have This Much Money, Hiring a Financial Advisor Leads to Much More Happiness

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • How to Generate $1,000+ in Passive Income Each Month

    Investing in real estate could be your ticket to generating $1,000 or more per month in passive income. Now, if you're thinking "Wait a minute -- I don't want to go out and purchase a rental property" -- I wouldn't blame you. While an income property could be a great way to generate ongoing cash, it's easy to argue that managing a rental really isn't passive income, because you're doing the job of a landlord for what could be many hours a week.

  • Honda to employees: Oops, we miscounted your bonus, please give some of it back

    Honda gave employees nine days to decide how to return part of their bonus.

  • Ford shocked investors just like FedEx — here's what Wall Street is saying

    Add Ford to the growing list of industrial letdowns for the third quarter.