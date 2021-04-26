Nestle Is in Talks to Acquire Nature’s Bounty Owner

Crystal Tse
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA confirmed it’s in discussions to acquire vitamin maker Bountiful Co., potentially expanding in a segment the company entered under the five-year watch of Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider.

KKR & Co. had been planning an IPO valuing Bountiful at more than $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January. An acquisition by Nestle could preempt the initial public offering, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Schneider dove into the field of vitamins and supplements in his first year as CEO in 2017 with the $2.3 billion acquisition of Atrium Innovations Inc. By doing so, he reversed course, as predecessor Paul Bulcke, who now is chairman, ruled out the segment, arguing it was too competitive a line of business. Schneider has been buying larger brands of vitamins, trying to get pricing power and appeal to high-spending health-conscious consumers as Nestle simultaneously sheds other businesses such as U.S. chocolate.

The strategy has delivered, with Nestle reporting sales growth at double the pace analysts predicted last week. Supplements and minerals that boost the immune system are in high demand, and e-commerce has become an effective way to sell such products, the company said. Nestle Health Science’s revenue rose almost 10% in the first quarter on an adjusted basis.

Bountiful sells a wide range of vitamins that are available in retail chains such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Supplements and vitamins are attractive targets during the pandemic, which has boosted demand for products that are advertised as helping consumers’ health and immune systems.

The company, which sells nutritional products under brands including Nature’s Bounty and Puritan’s Pride, filed registration documents for the listing earlier this month.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the discussions.

(Updates with past acquisitions in fifth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Qatar Petroleum Plans $10 Billion Bond Sale for Gas Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Petroleum plans to issue up to $10 billion of bonds as soon as this quarter to fund a massive natural-gas project, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The state producer is inviting banks to arrange what would be its first dollar bonds, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The company is seeking between $7 billion and $10 billion of five, 10- and 30-year notes, the person said. That would make it one of the largest corporate deals this year and one of the biggest of any kind from emerging markets.A spokesperson for QP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The money would go toward the North Field expansion, the person said. Through that $29 billion project, Qatar will cement its status as the biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas. It aims to raise its annual output capacity more than 50% by 2027 to 126 million tons.The North Field, situated in the Persian Gulf, is the world’s largest gas deposit and shared between Qatar and Iran.Qatar’s government issued a $10 billion bond in April last year and attracted nearly $45 billion of orders. Like the sovereign, QP is rated AA- or its equivalent by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.Reuters earlier reported that QP was planning a bond.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Crypto Daily – The Movers and Shakers – April 26th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,500 levels would support a broad-based crypto rally.

  • China’s Biggest IPO This Year Looks to Be in Renewable Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- China Three Gorges Renewables Group Co. is set for an initial public offering that could be the biggest in the country this year after securing regulatory approval.The unit of China Three Gorges Corp. plans to sell up to 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai, it said in a prospectus filed to the Shanghai stock exchange, without giving the value of the funds to be raised. The state-owned company has received written approval from China’s securities regulator, according to a China Securities and Regulatory Commission statement Friday.China Three Gorges Renewables announced last year it was seeking to raise 25 billion yuan ($3.85 billion) in an IPO. The listing could easily be the largest debut in China in 2021 if it starts trading this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, topping Tianneng Battery Group Co.’s $697 million listing in January.The parent is the world’s largest hydropower company and China’s largest clean-energy firm, according to the company website. Its renewables unit’s total assets -- mainly solar and wind farms, as well as small hydro power plants -- are valued at more than 140 billion yuan.The issuance of shares is scheduled to start May 10, and the company will use proceeds to fund offshore wind power projects and replenish liquidity, the statement said.The listing comes as China’s ambition for renewables has soared amid its aim to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon-neutrality by 2060. Wind installations have doubled to a record in 2020, and solar installations are forecast to hit a record this year.Capitalizing on rising demand for clean energy, China Three Gorges Renewables in April alone announced two new solar projects. Its parent recently started filling the reservoir at its latest mega-hydropower project and signed a collaboration agreement with Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., the world’s second-largest wind-turbine maker.Bloomberg reported in March that the parent company was in the midst of selling a stake in its international asset portfolio. Investors include Singapore’s sovereign wealth investor GIC Pte and Chinese state-backed fund CNIC Corp.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • For China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard

    Chinese property developers have turned their sights to Hong Kong's border districts as mainlanders from neighbouring boomtown Shenzhen consider parts of the former British colony as a more affordable long-term housing prospect. The development plans are seen by some as a turning point, with buyers from what was once considered Hong Kong's cheaper industrial hinterland increasingly viewing of the global finance hub as Shenzhen's "backyard". While Hong Kong's property market remains red-hot, the city's international economic prestige has come under pressure after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019 and sweeping new national security laws last year.

  • Asia Stocks Mixed With Fed in Focus; Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and U.S. and European futures were mixed Monday as investors look for clues on the economic recovery in a big earnings week and a Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar and Treasuries slipped.Japan’s benchmark edged up, while equities rose in South Korea and slipped in Hong Kong and China. U.S. futures fluctuated after most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced Friday. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher, though remained below 1.6%.Copper surged to the highest in a decade on expectations supply will tighten as the global economic recovery gains traction. Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar advanced. Oil retreated. Bitcoin bounced back above $50,000 as it recovered from the lowest in seven weeks.Focus turns to the Fed meeting, with policy makers reiterating that they are in no hurry to withdraw support even as the U.S. economy rebounds. U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006, while output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April.A slew of earnings from megacaps including Tesla Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. will be parsed as investors look for clues on how companies are faring in the recovery.“If we are going to see big jumps in earnings growth for these companies this week, then I think those it’s a positive backdrop for the markets,” Ben Emons, Medley Global Advisors global macro strategy managing director, said on Bloomberg Television. On the Fed meeting, “Treasury yields have declined a little bit, they’ve taken back rate hikes in the future and we can’t really expect the Federal Reserve or other central banks to lift off so quickly, so soon given the uncertainty about the pandemic,” Emons said.On the virus front, India’s Covid-19 crisis is worsening, with a million cases added in the past three days.Here are some key events to watch this week:Bloomberg Live hosts the Bloomberg Green Summit Monday through April 27Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing TuesdayFed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the FOMC meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show robust 6% growth in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were flat as of 7:03 a.m. in London. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% FridayTopix index rose 0.2%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1% Kospi index rose 0.6%Hang Seng Index fell 0.3% Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%Euro Stoxx 50 futures were flatCurrenciesThe yen rose 0.1% to 107.82 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4854 per dollar, up 0.1%The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%The euro rose 0.1% to $1.2105BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.58%Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 1.75%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude lost 1.2% to $61.42 a barrelGold was at $1,777.75 an ounce LME copper increased 1.2% to $9,668 a tonFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • Minnesota AG tells "60 Minutes": We didn't have evidence George Floyd's killing was a hate crime

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told "60 Minutes" that prosecutors didn't charge Derek Chauvin with committing a hate crime as "we only charge those crimes that we had evidence that we could put in front of a jury to prove."Driving the news: The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges over George Floyd's last Tuesday — one of the few to even face charges of killing a Black person.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: CBS' Scott Pelley noted to Ellison in the interview, broadcast Sunday, that prosecutors could have charged him with a hate crime under Minnesota law and that "the whole world sees this as a white officer killing a Black man because he is Black." But Ellison said without evidence of an explicit bias prosecutors could not bring hate crime charges. "In our society, there is a social norm that killing certain kinds of people is more tolerable than other kinds of people," Ellison said."In order for us to stop and pay serious attention to this case and be outraged by it, it's not necessary that Derek Chauvin had a specific racial intent to harm George Floyd. "The fact is we know that, through housing patterns, through employment, through wealth, through a whole range of other things — so often, people of color, Black people, end up with harsh treatment from law enforcement. And other folks doing the exact same thing just don't." Of note: Chauvin is due to be sentenced on June 16. Pelley asked Ellison what kind of message it would send were Chauvin to receive the maximum 40-year sentence."It is important for the Court to not go light or heavy," Ellison replied. "The sentence should be tailored to the offense, tailored to the circumstances of the case. ... the state never wanted revenge against Derek Chauvin. We just wanted accountability." EllisonScott Pelley: Do you think we ever would've known the truth [about George Floyd’s murder] without the video?Keith Ellison: I have real doubts of that we ever would. https://t.co/ywxl97trtW pic.twitter.com/oxplHN0VCj— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 25, 2021 Go deeper: Minnesota AG says he wasn't "convinced we were going to win" Chauvin caseEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

    One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • Chad crisis: Army refuses to negotiate with rebel 'outlaws'

    "We are waging war" against the rebels, Chad's ruling military junta says, after an offer of talks.

  • A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'

    The woman worked at Chesterfield Food Bank in Virginia and was terminated from her job, according to local news.

  • Why Anthony Hopkins wasn't at the Oscars to accept best actor

    When Anthony Hopkins was not there to accept his historic Oscar on Sunday night, many wondered where the 83-year-old was.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

  • Exclusive: Prince Charles announces plans to open a new craft training base at Highgrove

    For 40 years, Highgrove has been the Prince of Wales’s private sanctuary, gradually evolving and expanding to incorporate his love of organic farming. Now, his beloved Gloucestershire estate is to become home to another of his passion projects, as he announces plans to open a new craft training base for the Prince’s Foundation in his own backyard. The education centre, to be based in converted outbuildings just a quarter of a mile from the Prince’s home, will soon be buzzing with students studying everything from fine woodworking to textiles. Taking its lead from the Foundation’s hugely successful work at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire and two further sites in London, it will extend the charity’s reach into the South West for the first time. The timing of the expansion, as so many organisations have buckled under pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is considered testament to the success of the scheme. Its training opportunities aim to help preserve heritage craft skills, which the Prince has frequently warned are at risk of being lost to future generations.

  • Zendaya wore a fluorescent-yellow dress with a cutout across her waist at the Oscars

    Zendaya arrived at the Oscars in a Valentino dress and matching Jimmy Choo heels. She also wore $6 million of Bulgari diamond jewels, People reported.

  • Brad Pitt joked that Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Romeo & Juliet' made him fall in love with movies while presenting at the Oscars

    The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star presented the award for best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Sunday night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes. Thousands filled the East Jerusalem plaza late on Sunday, some waving Palestinian flags, after police permitted them access to the tiered entrance to Jerusalem's Old City that is a popular night-time meeting place during the Muslim holy month. Scuffles broke out, however, as Israeli police waded into the crowd to confiscate the flags.

  • All the looks celebrities wore at the 2021 Oscars red carpet

    Many of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Leslie Odom Jr., Steven Yeun, and Emerald Fennell, wore glamorous outfits for the 2021 Oscars on Sunday.

  • Britain's Ben Ainslie beats Slingsby's Aussies in SailGP

    British star Sir Ben Ainslie pulled ahead of Australia’s Tom Slingsby early on the second leg of the podium race and held on to win the opening regatta of SailGP’s second season Sunday on a wild day in strong wind on Bermuda’s Great Sound. This time the victory counts for Ainslie, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup winner. Ainslie joined SailGP following its inaugural season of 2019 and dominated what had been the Season 2 opener in Sydney in February 2020.

  • Oscars 2021: The winners in full

    Find out which films, actors, directors and production took home a golden statuette.