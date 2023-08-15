Nestle Toll House 'break and bake' cookie dough recalled for wood contamination

Nestle has announced a voluntary recall of its flagship Nestle Toll House cookie dough due to some of its products possibly containing wood fragments. The product being recalled is the 16.5-ounce “break and bake” bar.

According to the recall, announced on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, the products impacted by the recall were produced between April 24-25, then distributed to various U.S. retailers.

The batch codes impacted by the recall are codes: 311457531K and 311557534K.

The recall only impacts this specific type of Toll House cookies with no other products being affected.

As of now, no injuries or illnesses have been reported due to the contamination. But, the company says customers have contacted Nestle regarding the issue.

What else is being recalled? Check USA TODAY's recall database

TARGET RECALL: 2.2 million Threshold candles recalled; at least 1 injured

Customers who purchased the cookie dough are being asked to not use the product and return to the store for a replacement or refund.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nestle Toll House cookie dough recall: 'Break and bake' recalled