Nestlings Diaper Bank receives $40K from Reckitt Corp.

Employees from Reckitt Corporation visited Nestlings to wrap diapers in early December.

HOLLAND — It’s been a big year for Nestlings Diaper Bank.

Founded in 2011 by Tania Synder, the local organization was able to donate 12,000 diapers that first year. By December 2019, they’d donated their one millionth diaper.

This past spring, the organization hit another major milestone — two million.

Now, the bank is extending a thank you to the Reckitt Corporation, who recently donated $40,000.

The donation will be used to purchase diapers and wipes to support the organization’s 38 partner agencies. Employees from Reckitt also visited the bank to wrap diapers in early December and learn about the agency's goal.

As Nestlings moves forward, the need continues to grow. In 2023 alone, the organization distributed over 380,000 diapers. They expect to distribute their three millionth diaper in 2025.

