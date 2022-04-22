NET-5 agents seize 837 grams of cocaine

Apr. 22—The Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) announced recently that more than 800 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia were seized earlier this month at a home in Yuba City.

According to Michael Bullard, NET-5 supervisor, the task force, with the assistance of the Yuba City Police Department, served a search warrant at the residence of 29-year-old Trae Norton in the 1200 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City.

During a search of Norton's home, NET-5 agents allegedly found and seized 837 grams of cocaine, a black operable digital scale, two narcotics packaging and "indicia" that allegedly belonged to Norton.