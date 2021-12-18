NET-5 agents seize guns, drugs and money from Yuba City home

Dec. 18—A traffic stop on Thursday led to the seizure of guns, drugs and money from a vehicle and home in Yuba City, according to law enforcement officials.

According to the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), agents conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Sutter Street in Yuba City. During that stop, a passenger in the vehicle, Sebastian Ramirez-Corona, 21, of Yuba City, was found to be in possession of a loaded concealed firearm, 100 counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, and $1,028. The driver of the vehicle was Gelacio Farias, 21, of Yuba City.

According to a news release from NET-5, agents went to Farias' home in the 300 block of Second Street in Yuba City and conducted a probation search. During that search, NET-5 said it found about 2.5 ounces of cocaine, two loaded firearms and $910. Farias, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms, the release said.

After the investigation, Farias was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail on charges including drug sales and prohibited possession of ammunition and a firearm. NET-5 said Ramirez-Corona was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail for possession for sale of controlled substances and possessing a loaded concealed firearm not registered to him.

The investigation was sent to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office for prosecution, the release said.

As of Friday afternoon, Ramirez-Corona remained in Sutter County Jail with his bond set at $50,000. Farias was released from Sutter County Jail after a $30,000 bond was set.