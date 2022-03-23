NET-5 arrest includes seizure of fentanyl

Mar. 23—The Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) announced recently that it made an arrest in Marysville that included the seizure of the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl.

On Friday, the Marysville Police Department received a call for service in reference to a traffic accident in which an occupant of a vehicle involved had allegedly fled the scene, said NET-5 Supervisor Michael Bullard.

That occupant, later identified as Nicalous Rutledge-Felix of Woodland, was located about 15 minutes later with the vehicle allegedly involved in the accident at the Kwik Serve located at 1675 N. Beale Rd. in Marysville, Bullard said.

Rutledge-Felix was detained by Marysville officers for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Bullard said a search of Rutledge-Felix and his vehicle resulted in the seizure of 26.14 grams of powdered fentanyl, a digital scale, drug packaging, drug paraphernalia and $865.

Bullard said NET-5 agents responded to the scene and took over the narcotics portion of the investigation.

Rutledge-Felix was arrested and booked into the Yuba County Jail for violations that included the possession for sale of a controlled substance, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs, and hit and run, Bullard said.

The investigation was sent to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rutledge-Felix remained at the Yuba County Jail with bail set at $30,000. According to jail records, Rutledge-Felix is 27 years old.