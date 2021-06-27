NET-5 charge man following suspected meth bust

Jun. 26—A Yuba City man faces drug and ammunition charges after law enforcement searched his residence Friday morning and allegedly located evidence of narcotic sales, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, agents from the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) and the Yuba City Police Department executed a search warrant on the residence of Jeffrey Edward Fomin, 61, in the 1900 block of Hooper Road in Yuba City.

During the search of the residence, law enforcement allegedly found approximately 3/4 of a pound of suspected methamphetamine, packaging associated with the sales of narcotics, an operational digital scale, a pay-owe sheet, and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Fomin was located at the residence and charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felon in possession of ammunition.

Elizabeth Riley, 43, of Yuba City, was cited and released on the scene for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to NET-5.