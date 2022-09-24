NET-5 investigations lead to gun, drug arrests

Sep. 24—Officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) announced recently several arrests in the area related to the possible possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, agents with NET-5, with assistance from the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant on 33-year-old Casey Donaho of Yuba City and 31-year-old Crystal Hanson of Arena Point. Officials said both were located driving in their vehicle northbound on Highway 113 in Sutter County.

"During the execution of the search warrant, NET-5 agents located 82.7 grams of powder fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging, and two cellphones," officials alleged. "As a result of the investigation, both subjects (were) arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales per sections 11351 and 11352 of the Health and Safety Code."

This investigation was forwarded to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office.

Days later on Monday at about 5:15 p.m., NET-5 agents, with assistance from Yuba County Sheriff's Office investigations and patrol units, made contact with 22-year-old Nathaniel Alvarado of Yuba City and 18-year-old Burt Floyd II of Olivehurst in the parking lot of Lally's Gas and Food, located at 4960 Olivehurst Ave. in Olivehurst.

NET-5 officials said that Alvarado and Floyd allegedly were in possession of an AK-47 style firearm with a high capacity magazine as well as a Glock handgun. A 3-year-old child also was allegedly in the car with the pair at the time.

"Both Alvarado and Floyd II were previously documented active members of the Norteno criminal street gang," officials alleged. "Alvarado, who has previously been convicted of a felony in the state of California, was prohibited from possessing firearms. The Yuba County Child Protective Services were contacted and (the) juvenile was turned over to a lawful guardian."

After confronting both Alvarado and Floyd in the parking lot of Lally's Gas and Food, NET-5 Agents, with assistance from the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at Floyd's residence in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue in Olivehurst.

Officials said that during the execution of a search warrant five additional firearms, high capacity magazines, and ammunition were allegedly found at the residence.

"Floyd II was arrested and booked in the Yuba County Jail on charges of: altering the serial number of a firearm per section 23900(a) of the California Penal Code, possession of an assault weapon per section 30605 of the California Penal Code, possession of large capacity magazines per section 32310 of the California Penal Code, child endangerment per section 273a(a) of the California Penal Code, conspiracy to commit a crime per section 182(a) of the California Penal Code and carrying a loaded and concealed firearm in public per sections 25400(a) and 25850(a) of the California Penal Code," officials said.

Alvarado was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail on charges that include felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession and transportation of an assault weapon, child endangerment, conspiracy to commit a crime and carrying a loaded and concealed firearm in public, officials said.

This investigation was forwarded to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.