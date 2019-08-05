Are Net Gaming Europe AB (publ)’s (STO:NETG) Returns Worth Your While?

Today we'll look at Net Gaming Europe AB (publ) (STO:NETG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Net Gaming Europe:

0.19 = €11m ÷ (€60m - €1.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Net Gaming Europe has an ROCE of 19%.

View our latest analysis for Net Gaming Europe

Is Net Gaming Europe's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Net Gaming Europe's ROCE is fairly close to the Hospitality industry average of 18%. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Net Gaming Europe's ROCE is currently very good.

The image below shows how Net Gaming Europe's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

OM:NETG Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Net Gaming Europe? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Net Gaming Europe's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Net Gaming Europe has total assets of €60m and current liabilities of €1.7m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 2.8% of its total assets. Minimal current liabilities are not distorting Net Gaming Europe's impressive ROCE.

Our Take On Net Gaming Europe's ROCE

This suggests the company would be worth researching in more depth. Net Gaming Europe shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.