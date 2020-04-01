Net Health and Customer Share Insights on Social Distancing for Rehab Therapists

Access free webinar highlighting steps to take to protect therapists, patients and the community during COVID-19 crisis

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide much-needed guidance to rehab therapists on how to adapt care delivery during the current COVID-19 epidemic, Net Health is providing free access to "Social Distancing for Rehab Therapists," the latest topic in the company's industry-leading webinar series. View the webinar.

Designed for physical, occupational and speech therapists, the webinar highlights the steps to take to ensure the safety of therapists and patients, as well as how delivering Medicare Part B in the home and newly expanded telehealth services can help ensure the ongoing delivery of care.

More than 1,000 physical, occupational and speech therapists attended the webinar that was presented by noted industry experts, including Hilary Forman, PT, Chief Clinical Strategies Officer for HealthPro-Heritage; Rick Gawenda, PT, President of Gawenda Seminars & Consulting; Sheila Cougras, RN, Director of Compliance for Net Health, and Sarah Irey, PT, Clinical Consultant for Net Health.

Net Health is one of the nation's leading providers of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers, working with 98% of large hospitals as well as thousands of rehab specialists in hospitals, senior living facilities and private practices.

"Guidance seems to change daily, and information is coming through to our industry like water gushing through a fire hose," said Tannus Quatre, PT, MBA, vice president of private practice for Net Health and moderator for the webinar. "Therapists need information, guidance and answers in these uncertain times. Net Health and our partners are here to provide the support needed."

Information available in the on-demand webinar includes reminders about critical safety procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as emerging best practice recommendations for therapists. Some of the highlights presented include:

Set up outside tents or create a curb-side temperature monitoring system to check patients before they enter your facility.

Have established protocols for patients who appear at risk, such as instructing them to visit the nearest ER or urgent care clinic, or if symptoms are mild, to return home and contact their health department or physician.

Ask patients to wash their hands before/after their exam and remind them not to touch their face. Have CDC or other public health information readily available.

Follow social distancing in waiting and treatment space areas; modify seating set-up as needed to provide recommended spacing.

Ensure therapists monitor their own health and that of colleagues, including checking temperatures twice daily and reviewing exposure history.

The webinar also offered an overview of in-home outpatient rehab therapy under Medicare Part B, including requirements for coverage, benefits and safety precautions. Key information on telehealth presented included an overview of the types of virtual services allowed, current (and rapidly changing) coverage policies, billing and coding, and the importance of ensuring HIPAA policies and procedures are carefully followed, especially with regard to consent to save video from appointments.

For additional information on Net Health programs for rehab therapists, please visit https://www.nethealth.com/products/rehabilitation-solutions/

