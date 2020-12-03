Net Health Launches Interoperability Program for Wound Care Medical Device and Application Developers

·3 min read

Tissue Analytics' new API allows partners to rapidly integrate company's market-leading wound imaging capabilities within their own web and mobile applications

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tissue Analytics, a Net Health company that provides software solutions for the wound care industry, announced today that the company has launched a first-of-its-kind program to allow medical device manufacturers and software companies to leverage Tissue Analytics' market-leading application programming interfaces (APIs).

(PRNewsfoto/Net Health Systems, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Net Health Systems, Inc.)

The program enables a range of vendors to easily interface with the company's widely used digital imaging technology platform. Companies will be able to integrate Tissue Analytics' industry-leading 2D and 3D wound imaging capabilities with their own web and mobile applications, allowing partners to showcase their own proprietary applications.

The move comes after significant industry demand to leverage core aspects of Tissue Analytics' system while sustaining the use of proprietary applications. Tissue Analytics' 2D and 3D automatic wound imaging algorithms can be natively embedded in any connected medical device or software program, including Android or iOS user interfaces.

Additionally, industry vendors can benefit from the company's downstream connections with leading wound care EHR systems, including Net Health® Wound Care (formerly WoundExpert®), the most widely used specialty EHR in the nation, as well as Cerner, Epic and other widely used systems.

The depth and breadth of access provide connections into wound care programs in the nation's top hospitals, health systems and clinics. The caliber and level of connections make Tissue Analytics a key resource for any third party looking to provide products, programs or services to wound care.

Tissue Analytics is the market leader in wound imaging. The company provides artificial intelligence-powered software solutions that serve hospitals, post-acute facilities, and clinical trials. The platform uses best-in-class computer vision to automatically measure wound size and upload measurements to the EHRs, saving clinicians hours of charting time each day.

"Tissue Analytics' advanced imaging allows our partners to focus on application and workflow versus taking the time and resources needed to develop their own wound measurement capabilities," said Kevin Keenahan, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Net Health, and a founder of Tissue Analytics. "Developers will be able to shorten sales cycles, reduce the amount of development resources used, and ultimately reach scale faster. Our partners will be able to offer their customers the most streamlined EHR workflows on the market, including downstream access to the dominant outpatient wound center EHR on the market, Net Health® Wound Care."

Keenahan sees value in the API for a broad range of industry vendors, from handheld wound imaging to new product manufacturers. "Our API benefits anyone in the industry who wants to offer advanced wound imaging in their product, provide better provider engagement, access a larger dataset, or scale more rapidly," he said. "Creating a structured program for API partners will be a massive step forward in creating a connected, interoperable wound care ecosystem."

For more information, visit www.tissue-analytics.com

About Net Health
Net Health provides cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of healthcare – from hospital to home. Net Health's interoperable EMRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/net-health-launches-interoperability-program-for-wound-care-medical-device-and-application-developers-301185578.html

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • Mother accused of holding son captive for decades

    A grim discovery has been made in Stockholm, Sweden: A man in his forties found wounded in an apartment -- and may have been held captive there by his own mother for nearly 30 years. The mother -- a 70-year-old woman whom neighbors thought lived alone -- has been arrested. The man was reportedly found by a relative on Sunday (November 29). Swedish media say he was found lying on a blanket on the floor, toothless, unable to speak, and covered in sores and injuries. One of the neighbors spoke to Swedish television: "We haven't lived here that long. We moved in June this year. But she's been very nice and sweet. We had a baby in the summer so she was like 'oh, have you had a baby' and she told us that she had a child that was born prematurely and so on. But we've felt that she been a nice, elderly neighbor." Swedish news outlets are reporting that the son was taken out of school aged about 12, and that he was found next to two almanacs from the nineties in the apartment, packed with clutter. Stockholm prosecutor Emma Olsson says the mother is denying charges of false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm. There was no immediate explanation of why the son had been held.

  • DeVos says free college amounts to a 'socialist takeover'

    In a veiled swing at President-elect Joe Biden's education plans, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday blasted the push for free college as a “socialist takeover of higher education” that could damage the nation's economy. Speaking at an online conference hosted by the Education Department's Federal Student Aid office, DeVos did not mention Biden by name. “Make no mistake: It is a socialist takeover of higher education,” DeVos said.

  • 80-year-old woman’s ex son-in-law charged with repeatedly raping her, taking pictures

    For more than a year, an 80-year-old Hialeah woman refused to tell her daughter that she was being forcibly raped by her daughter’s ex-husband, according to police.

  • Republican Sen. David Perdue's stock portfolio shows he'd occasionally make at least 20 trades in one day, per a New York Times investigation

    He made 2,596 trades over his first term, according to the New York Times. He faces a runoff election for his seat on Jan. 5.

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker asks Europe to provide 'safe haven'

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist who is visiting Denmark urged European nations on Wednesday to allow protesters in Hong Kong "a safe haven from the terror” of China's Communist Party. “The situation in Hong Kong is getting worse by the day and it is important that the world knows that Hong Kong is no longer a free city,” Ted Hui said in an email to The Associated Press. Britain has extended residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, allowing them to live and work there for five years.

  • Year of racial awakening may topple Richmond’s last Confederate statue

    Black Lives Matter has transformed the social and physical landscape of America, bringing down prominent Confederate statues across the country.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.

  • Six ways Washington's never-ending gridlock on COVID-19 stimulus is hurting ordinary Americans

    While many countries seem determined to shield their citizens from the harshest economic side effects of COVID-19, President Trump and Congress have failed to agree on further assistance for Americans who are now suffering more than ever. 

  • Climate change: PM aims for world-leading UK emissions cuts

    Boris Johnson is set to unveil plans for world-leading emissions UK cuts - but are they enough?

  • Alabama sets February execution date for man in 1991 killing

    Alabama on Tuesday set a February execution date for a man convicting of the 1991 killing of a woman abducted near an automatic teller machine and later found shot in a cemetery. The Alabama Supreme Court ordered that 51-year-old Willie B. Smith III be put to death on Feb. 11 for the shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson. Prosecutors said Smith abducted Johnson at gunpoint in October 1991 as she waited to use an ATM machine in Birmingham, forced her into the trunk of a car and withdrew $80 using her bank card.

  • What a Biden focus on ‘American values’ means for ties with Russia

    President-elect Biden's choice of Antony Blinken for secretary of state has served notice: Alliances and values are again US priorities.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • More than half of the money from the Paycheck Protection Program went to just 5% of recipients

    The federally funded program was meant to help small businesses keep paying employees, but new data show funds were disproportionately distributed.