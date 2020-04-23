Net Health Rolls Out New Telehealth Videoconferencing Solution for Therapy and Wound Care

Integrated telehealth application enables real-time communication and secure exchange of information related to patient's plan of care

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leading provider of healthcare software solutions designed to reunite caregivers with their calling, today announced that in an effort to support healthcare organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now offering a telehealth option with its ReDoc® powered by xfit® and its WoundExpert® electronic health records (EHRs).

Providing a secure line of communication between clinicians and their patients via a patient portal, the new solution enables virtual telehealth visits and follow-up conversations with patients. Patients have 24/7 on-demand access to their therapy or wound care health information, reducing the need for phone calls and voicemail messages. Clinicians conduct telehealth visits via a HIPAA-compliant video connection embedded within the Net Health EHR's patient portal, which enables them to conduct and document virtual telehealth visits within the same application.

Rehab therapists using ReDoc powered by xfit will now be able to leverage the patient portal to initiate patient engagement to promote follow-through with their care plan and share discharge instructions, home exercise programs and educational materials. Wound care providers using WoundExpert will be able to give patients access to certain information on their health record and enable them to add allergies and medications. Both rehab therapists and wound care providers will have the ability to:

Provide an easy, seamless "one-click" telehealth experience

Provide access to care for patients with travel limitations

Respond to non-urgent questions from patients

Receive documents and photos from patients to gain insight and provide recommendations

Enable patients to view clinical information for past visits and their schedule of upcoming visits

"We are delivering this solution now so that we can quickly help our clients sustain their continuity of care and relationships with their patients," said Net Health CEO Josh Pickus. "With our rehab therapy and wound care customers experiencing record cancellation rates, our focus right now is doing whatever we can to help our clients engage their patients during this crisis and into the future."

Net Health provided a sneak peak of the new telehealth offering in a recent webinar offering advice from physical therapist and noted telehealth pioneer David Grigsby, MPT, cert MDT, on how to establish a telehealth service. Grigsby shared key information about telehealth and offered suggestions for rehab therapists on steps and actions for setting up a telehealth service. Webinars are also being offered by noted industry expert Cathy Thomas Hess, Vice President of WoundExpert 360 Professional Services and Chief Clinical Officer for Wound Care, to WoundExpert clients to help them leverage telehealth services.

"Knowing that many clinic-based rehab therapists are finding it difficult if not impossible to conduct in person visits, we wanted to make sure we are arming our clients and other healthcare organizations with tools to make themselves more accessible, to have a larger outreach," said webinar host Doug Cundiff, MPT, MPH, Vice President of ReDoc 360 Professional Services, which offers consulting and support for ReDoc clients. "At the end of the day, our purpose is to keep caregivers connected to their calling, and this fuels our drive to telehealth."

Learn more about the new telehealth solution for ReDoc and Wound Care. Net Health is also launching similar telehealth solutions for its Skilled Nursing & Senior Living, Home Health, Hospice and Occupational Medicine software solutions.