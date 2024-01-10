Net immigration in Germany in 2022 reached highest level since 1950

Signs from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees at the Eisenhuettenstadt arrival center are attached to a building of the Central Initial Reception Center for Asylum Seekers (ZABH) of the state of Brandenburg. Patrick Pleul/dpa

Net immigration to Germany reached the highest level ever recorded in 2022 in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees announced in Nuremberg on Wednesday that the figure stood at 1.5 million people, meaning the statistic had more than quadrupled compared to the previous year.

According to the report, 2.7 million people came to Germany in 2022, while 1.2 million emigrated.

This resulted in the highest net immigration since migration statistics began in 1950.

Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, prompting many Ukrainians to seek refuge in Germany.

"This has to do with catch-up effects after the coronavirus years of 2020 and 2021, but above all with the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which has driven millions of people to flee," statistician Susanne Worbs said.

According to the figures, 41% of all migrants to Germany in 2022 came from Ukraine, followed at a considerable distance by Romania (8%), Poland (4%) and Turkey (3%).

Most people leaving headed for Romania or back to Ukraine, Poland and Bulgaria.

Ukrainians began to trickle back to their country when it became clear the war would drag on and Russia would not manage a quick victory.