‘Net Nanny’ sting results in 15 arrests, including 3 men from Thurston County, WSP says

A “Net Nanny” sting that was carried out in Longview, Washington, in October and last week resulted in 15 arrests, including three men from Thurston County, according to Washington State Patrol.

The arrests were announced Monday. The sting targets those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

All three Thurston County men appeared in a Cowlitz County courtroom on Oct. 30, court information shows.

The three men who were arrested are Justin M. Gardner, 38 of Olympia; Aaron M. Henderson, 31, of Olympia; and Pedro Romero-Rivera, 35, of Rochester.

Gardner was arrested on suspicion of first- and second-degree attempted rape of a child. Henderson was arrested on suspicion of first- and second-degree attempted rape of a child and first- and second-degree child molestation.

Romero-Rivera was booked on suspicion of second-degree attempted rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Eleven men were arrested in October and four more last Thursday, according to State Patrol.

Of the 15 arrests, five are from King County, three from Thurston County, two from Pierce County, including Joint Base Lewis-McChord; two are from Cowlitz County and one each from Vancouver, Washington, Brewster, Washington, and Molalla, Oregon.