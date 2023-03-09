Net zero hydrogen push at risk from water shortages

A Baxi hydrogen boiler inside a home at the new hydrogen test facility, operated by National Grid Plc and Northern Gas Networks Ltd. on the DNV Group AS's research and development site near Carlisle, U.K., on Monday, April 26, 2021. Heating U.K. homes with just hydrogen could be mainstream in a few decades as the government expect technology costs to plunge just like they have for wind energy. Photographer: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg - Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg

Plans to burn hydrogen instead of natural gas risk being derailed by droughts and water shortages across Britain, the Government's own climate advisors have warned.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) said that producing hydrogen can require “significant” amounts of water, but resources are likely to be stretched because of a lack of rainfall.

Its warning represents a significant setback to the plans for net zero, which rely heavily on hydrogen for heavy industry and heating.

It made the comments in a wide-ranging report that also warned the Government does not yet have a coherent strategy to make the electricity market carbon neutral by 2035.

Lord Deben, chairman of the CCC, said the government was “asleep at the wheel” on net zero, adding: “We risk losing our early lead at the worst possible time.”

The CCC said: “Water consumption for energy production is projected to reduce until 2025, after which it is projected to increase to 2050 as hydrogen production ramps up.

“Given projected constraints on future water availability due to climate change, this is an area of significant concern.

“It is essential that water availability considerations are reflected in energy policy [...] and that hydrogen production is integrated within cross-sector regional planning for water usage.”

Hydrogen is being explored as a potential replacement for natural gas in power stations and boilers, as it does not produce carbon emissions when burned.

However, it needs to be produced by extraction – either from natural gas, or from water using electrolysis.

Salt water cannot currently be used in most electrolysers, meaning electrolysis plants need access to fresh water or desalination plants.

The CCC said that production may be affected if hydrogen plants are put in areas at risk of water stress in the future, such as the south and east of England.

It added: “Hydrogen availability therefore remains a key risk for future UK Net Zero scenarios."

David Joffe, the CCC’s acting director of analysis, said: “It’s about locating these things sensibly; I don’t think the overall volumes are that significant in terms of overall water use.”

Story continues

Chris Stark, chief executive of the CCC, said there was “wishful thinking” there would be enough hydrogen available for uses such as heating homes, given the vast resources of either gas or water and electricity required.

He said the analysis raised the question of whether the UK would be introducing a potential new energy security risk if it switched natural gas boilers to hydrogen, as this would increase reliance on imports of energy.

The Government will make a decision by 2026 on the use of hydrogen in home heating, following neighbourhood trials that are due to start in 2025.

Modelling for the CCC’s report found that renewables and “inflexible” generation such as nuclear could contribute around 70 per cent and 20 per cent respectively of necessary electricity generation.

The remainder would be covered by gas-fired power plants, most of which would be fitted with technology to capture carbon emissions and stash them underground.

However, the CCC said the Government’s goal to decarbonise the power system by 2035 was only possible if plans to boost renewable energy and nuclear power were expedited, including urgent reform of the planning system.

Lord Deben said: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought home the fundamental importance of energy security.

“A reliable energy system based mainly on the UK's plentiful renewable resources now has new significance. We know how to do this, but the Government is asleep at the wheel.”

Labour wants to decarbonise the electricity sector even faster, by 2030, which Mr Stark described as the “most stretching of targets”.

He added: "I don't think we're quite at the point of saying it can't be met. But it is a huge challenge."

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate secretary, said the CCC’s report was “yet another damning indictment of failure in Conservative energy and climate policy.”

He said: “The truth is that the Conservatives will never deliver the clean power system Britain needs [...] Only Labour has a plan to cut energy bills for good.”

Celia Greaves, chief executive of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, said: “It is vital that water scarcity is not exacerbated by the water need of green hydrogen production.

“Careful siting, early-stage evaluation and engagement will help minimise impacts, as will the technology choices around areas such as water handling, recycling and disposal.”