Politics news latest: Thatcher would have backed me over net zero, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has insisted Margaret Thatcher would have backed his suite of reforms to net zero policy - Justin Tallis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has said Margaret Thatcher would have backed his position on net zero after he delayed a number of key green policies.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday postponed a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 while also announcing some households will be exempt from the forthcoming oil and gas boiler ban.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in the Thatcher Room of Downing Street, Mr Sunak was asked how his changes could be squared with the Iron Lady’s warnings in 1989 about the “insidious danger of climate change”.

“The first thing to say is we’re absolutely not slowing down efforts to combat climate change,” replied. “I’m very proud of our country’s leadership. We’ve decarbonised faster than any other economy in the G7, not a fact you hear that often. I think those targets are right because I do passionately want to make sure we get to net zero, that’s the right thing to do.

“But I also believe, as I think Margaret Thatcher would have agreed with as well, that it’s not right just to assert headline, chase the short term popularity that might give without a clear and deliverable plan for how we might get there. For too long in this debate there hasn’t been enough transparency and honesty about how we get there.”

It came as Kemi Badenoch, Mr Sunak’s Business Secretary, said the transition to zero emissions by 2050 must work for “everybody, not just the metropolitan bubble.”

09:02 AM BST

'A man without a plan'

Ed Miliband said Rishi Sunak’s speech yesterday represented a “bad day” for Britain as he accused the Prime Minister of being a “man without a plan”.

Labour is pledging to reinstate the 2030 deadline for a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, and also opposes scaled down plans to phase out fossil fuel boilers from 2035.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Miliband said: “Yesterday was a bad day I’m afraid for our economy, for our prosperity and for Britain and you saw that from the furious reaction from businesses across the country.”

Pressed on how Germany won’t force people to buy an electric vehicle in 2030, he replied: “We don’t set our policy by what Germany or the rest of Europe is doing, we set it by what is right for Britain. Let’s get the facts clear here, by having the 2030 phaseout date, we will save money compared to the 2035 date.

“At the very first hurdle the Prime Minister has done something which will load more costs onto the British people... Rishi Sunak is a man without a plan and this government is a government without a plan.”

08:54 AM BST

Lee Anderson attacks 'out of touch' Sky presenter

Lee Anderson, the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, has branded Sky News’s Jayne Secker “out of touch” after her suggestion the “poorest in society” do not drive sparked a strong rebuttal from Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary.

“Imagine being this out of touch and saying this about poorer people,” Mr Anderson wrote on X.

“These so called journalists would probably cross the street to avoid walking past a ‘poor person’. Well done Kemi Badenoch for challengign this outrageous attitude.”

Out of touch 🤔



Imagine being this out of touch and saying this about poorer people. These so called journalists would probably cross the street to avoid walking past a 'poor person'.



Well done @KemiBadenoch for challenging this outrageous attitude 💪💪👇👇



Business Secretary… — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) September 21, 2023

08:52 AM BST

Analysis: Steely Sunak invokes the Iron Lady

Not for the first time, Rishi Sunak sounded something of a tetchy note during parts of his interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

But it is clear the new approach to how the UK raises its net zero set out by the Prime Minister is authentically his own, as he took the fight to his critics and said arguments against delays to key dates were an “easy thing to rebut”.

Mr Sunak pointed to the Government being ahead of other major economies in its efforts to decarbonise, insisting the country can still be able to reduce emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 despite Britons being asked to proceed at a slower pace with making changes on the roads and in their homes.

“What it does is provide certainty that you’re going to get to net zero in a sensible way,” he added, in a bid to reassure businesses that have voiced their scepticism about his plans.

“The worst thing for businesses, as you can see in other countries around the world, iyou go too far too fast, and crucially you don’t bring the public with you and have to change further down the track, that’s no good for business.”

Rejecting Nick Robinson’s comparisons to a decision by Liz Truss not to consult the Office for Budget Responsiblity, Mr Sunak heralded in a new “sensible way” of tackling emissions. Snap polling suggests it puts him in the corner of the public - and his tone suggests it is the first of many sweeping policy changes to come.

08:36 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: Thatcher would have backed me over net zero

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in the Thatcher Room of Downing Street, Mr Sunak was asked how his changes could be squared with the Iron Lady’s warnings in 1989 about the “insidious danger of climate change”.

08:26 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: We'll hit decarbonisation target by 68 per cent

For 2030, everyone’s had to set a target for what they’ll do for decarbonisation. We’ve committed to reducing our emissions by 68 per cent. That’s where we’re going and we’re going faster than anyone else.

08:13 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: There hasn't been enough transparency over net zero

Rishi Sunak tells the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The first thing to say is we’re absolutely not slowing down efforts to combat climate change. I’m very proud of our country’s leadership.

“We’ve decarbonised faster than any other economy in the G7, not a fact you hear that often. I think those targets are right because I do passionately want to make sure we get to net zero, that’s the right thing to do.

08:10 AM BST

Allister Heath: The furious Blob will try to destroy Rishi Sunak for his net zero heresy

Was I wrong about Rishi Sunak? asks Allister Heath. Does he still, despite everything, have what it takes?

In a dramatic move that may yet upend British politics, the Prime Minister has declared war on the green establishment, torn up the cross-party, fanatical consensus on how to achieve net zero, defied the useful idiots within his own party – including many of his closest allies – and promised a gentler, more humane, more sophisticated environmentalism committed to protecting consumers.



It was the best speech he has ever given, and the first indication that he might, after all, have it in him to forge a new, more conservative vision for Britain.



There is now clear green water between the parties, making life trickier for Sir Keir Starmer. But I hope Sunak realises just how vicious the backlash will be: the Blob, the cultural aristocracy and myriad pseudo-Tories will unleash every dirty trick in the book to force him to back down.



Broadcasters will continue to be hysterically negative, as will the clerisy; he will be accused of hating the “youth”; the Church, the Left-wing think-tanks, big business and charities will continue to condemn him; there will be leaks, resignations, and attempts at ousting him. It will be nasty and frenzied, but he must hold firm.

Allister Heath: Tories must back Sunak’s green pragmatism

08:07 AM BST

Sunak to speak soon on net zero changes

Rishi Sunak will give an interview to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in around five minutes’ time.

It comes after the Prime Minister’s address to the nation yesterday in which he said he would spare the public the “unacceptable costs” of net zero as he scaled back a string of flagship environmental policies.

Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak delayed the ban on new petrol car sales from 2030 to 2035, pushed back the ban on new oil boiler sales from 2026 to 2035, and increased heat pump grants to £7,500.

Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor, has a rundown of Sunak’s speech

08:02 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through another busy day in Westminster.

Net zero policies cannot only work for the “metropolitan bubble”, Kemi Badenoch has insisted this morning, after Rishi Sunak delayed a number of key green policies in a speech to the nation on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Badenoch, the Business Secretary, defended the Prime Minister’s decision to delay a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 and exempt some households from the oil and gas boiler ban.

