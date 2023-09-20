Net zero latest news: Boris Johnson warns Sunak 'we can't afford to falter now'

Boris Johnson has warned Rishi Sunak “we can’t afford to falter now” on net zero as he prepares to backtrack on a range of the Government’s green policies.

It comes ahead of Mr Sunak delivering a speech in Downing Street at 4.30pm this afternoon when he is widely expected to announce that the proposed ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars will be pushed back from 2030 to 2035, while a planned ban on oil boilers may also be delayed.

Mr Johnson, who is Mr Sunak’s predecessor-but-one and made climate change a key focus of his own premiership, said: “Business must have certainty about our Net Zero commitments. This country leads on tackling climate change and in creating new green technology.

“Business and industry - such as motor manufacturing - are rightly making vast investments in these new technologies. It is those investments that will produce a low carbon future - at lower costs for British families.

“It is crucial that we give those businesses confidence that government is still committed to Net Zero and can see the way ahead. We cannot afford to falter now or in any way lose our ambition for this country.”

It comes after Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said the Government will not “save the planet by bankrupting the British people” over net zero.

02:34 PM BST

Analysis: Boris Johnson's intervention will deepen Tory tensions

Since his departure from Downing Street little over a year ago, Boris Johnson’s interventions have tended to be unhelpful to Rishi Sunak – and his remarks today are no exception.

Mr Johnson made the fight against climate change a key part of his premiership, taking great pride in the UK hosting the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow in 2021 and speaking at length about the opportunities offered by the net zero agenda.

During his final Prime Minister’s Questions in July last year, he told MPs: “I am proud to say that when it comes to tackling climate change or sticking up for Ukraine, we have led the world on the international stage”.

His criticisms of Mr Sunak’s about-turns note that British businesses are “rightly making vast investments” in green technologies, adding: “It is those investments that will produce a low carbon future - at lower costs for British families.”

It is easy to see why Mr Johnson is uneasy about a key part of his legacy being torn up, particularly after Mr Sunak appeared to make a thinly veiled reference to previous governments not being “honest” about the practical costs of environmental policies.

And with many of his close political allies, including Sir Simon Clarke and Sir Alok Sharma, having already similar points last night, the former prime minister’s words today will add to a blue split on green solutions.

02:21 PM BST

Lord Goldsmith: Sunak must call a general election

Lord Goldsmith has urged Rishi Sunak to call a general election, as he said his decision to backtrack on net zero policies vindicated his decision to “noisily resign” earlier this year.

The Tory peer quit as environment minister in June with a broadside at Mr Sunak’s “apathy” on the green agenda, and has now suggested he has no mandate to tear up key commitments.

Writing on X, Lord Goldsmith said: “I have had hundreds of messages from Conservative friends in government, Parliament and around the world telling me this move by the Prime Minister vindicates my decision to noisily resign.

“I didn’t want vindication. I hoped it would add pressure on the Government to prove me and others wrong. We need an election. Now.”

02:06 PM BST

Don't 'lose our ambition' on net zero, Boris Johnson warns Rishi Sunak

The former prime minister has said in a statement:

Business must have certainty about our Net Zero commitments. This country leads on tackling climate change and in creating new green technology.



The green Industrial Revolution is already generating huge numbers of high quality jobs and helping to drive growth and level up our country.



Business and industry - such as motor manufacturing - are rightly making vast investments in these new technologies. It is those investments that will produce a low carbon future - at lower costs for British families.



It is crucial that we give those businesses confidence that government is still committed to Net Zero and can see the way ahead. We cannot afford to falter now or in any way lose our ambition for this country.

01:48 PM BST

01:42 PM BST

Jacob Rees-Mogg backs watering down of net zero policies

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who served in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, branded the former prime minister a “net zero zealot” as he backed Rishi Sunak’s moves to water down measures to hit the 2050 emissions goal.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “I’ve never been as much of a net zero zealot as Boris is. I mean, he genuinely believes in a more high wire approach in this area.

“I like to have a safety net under any high wire and I think what the Government’s doing now is using the safety net. And I think it’s absolutely right. I could not be more supportive of what the Prime Minister is doing under these circumstances.”

He added that “we need intelligent net zero”, meaning “getting to it in a way that people can afford and that doesn’t harm our industry”.

01:29 PM BST

SNP Westminster leader claims Sunak has 'thrown in the towel' on net zero

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, claimed Rishi Sunak had “thrown in the towel” on the net zero drive.

Mr Flynn has written to the Prime Minister and said the expected changes to the Government’s green approach “puts at risk both our climate obligations and our economic future”.

He argued the UK will now miss out on the “green gold rush”.

01:13 PM BST

New Conservatives group backs PM's 'common sense approach'

The New Conservatives group, which includes MPs elected since the Brexit referendum, welcomed the Prime Minister’s expected net zero changes as a “common sense approach”.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, co-chairs Miriam Cates and Danny Kruger said: “We know that new Conservative voters will welcome this announcement as a common sense approach to the environmental challenges that we face.

“They will know that our party is on the side of working people who are trying to get on, make a living, and provide for their families. Our message to colleagues is to recognise the impact of this policy on those voters.”

12:50 PM BST

Climate change a 'wedge issue' between Tories and Labour

Britain’s foremost political polling expert said green policies were always likely to become a “wedge issue” between the Conservatives and Labour in the run up to the next general election, writes Dominic Penna.

Professor Sir John Curtice said while the public is “generally concerned” about climate change, asking people to pay more to achieve green targets “is not particularly popular”.

Noting that 2019 Tory voters tend to oppose plans to ban petrol and diesel cars as well as oil boilers - measures which Labour supporters favour - Sir John said: “Conservative voters tend to be somewhat less likely to be concerned about climate change, and in general they are less likely to be keen on banning and taxing things.

“I wrote two years ago that I thought climate change would become a wedge issue for two parties. You can see why Conservative politicians might want to take a more sceptical stance. But the challenge is persuading anyone that this will reduce cost-of-living pressures between now and October of next year.”

12:38 PM BST

Labour releases new net zero attack ad

12:26 PM BST

Sir Simon Clarke: UK already 'struggling' to stay on track on net zero goal

Sir Simon Clarke, the former Cabinet minister, said the UK was already “struggling to keep on the trajectory” of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 even before today’s expected watering down of the Government’s green policies.

The senior Tory MP said Rishi Sunak needed to explain how he intends to offset any of the changes he makes so that the 2050 target is still hit.

Speaking to Sky News, Sir Simon said: “I think we have to be clear, we have a legally binding target to deliver net zero by 2050 and we are already, despite huge progress over recent years, struggling to keep on the trajectory to meet that commitment.

“So they are not arbitrary. There is clearly always scope for how precisely you get from A to B but you can’t water down commitments and not have other offers in order to try and deliver the overall policy goal that we are seeking to do.

“That is what everyone will be looking out for in the Prime Minister’s speech. We have obviously had one side of the ledger, will there be stuff on the other side of the ledger which offsets some of the changes that are apparently being discussed.”

12:13 PM BST

Lib Dems: Sunak 'intent on trashing economy of the future'

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Rishi Sunak “seems intent on trashing the economy of the future” as he responded to the expected watering down of the Government’s net zero policies.

Sir Ed said: “The Conservatives have already trashed the economy of today. Now Rishi Sunak seems intent on trashing the economy of the future as well.

“The British people are trying to do the right things for our planet, even as they are struggling to make ends meet. But they have been let down over and over again by this out-of-touch Conservative Government.

“This latest Conservative chaos is putting hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk across the UK, and leaving families and pensioners paying sky-high energy bills.

“Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives clearly don’t have a clue what’s best for the future of our planet or our economy.”

12:06 PM BST

PM's net zero plans expose split among Tory MPs

Rishi Sunak’s plans to scale back a series of net zero policies has exposed a split among Conservative backbenchers, writes Dominic Penna, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter.

Marco Longhi, the MP for the Red Wall seat of Dudley, said Mr Sunak’s expected decision was “extremely welcome, because it was the less well off who were going to disproportionately shoulder the costs”.

He added: “While fully behind efforts to deliver a greener planet, I am not going to support policies that are only affordable by the richest.”

But MPs in more traditional Blue Wall Tory heartlands are warning the Prime Minister not to back away from his commitments. Chris Skidmore, who led a net zero review for the Government under Boris Johnson, insisted it was “clear that we need long term consistency, clarity and continuity of policy frameworks and commitments”.

“This decision runs against this, and smacks of short-term political gain that will cause long-term economic pain.”

11:48 AM BST

Sunak to deliver speech at 4.30pm

Downing Street has now confirmed that Rishi Sunak will deliver a speech in No9 Downing Street at 4.30pm.

11:39 AM BST

Rishi Sunak: 'Halving inflation is my top priority'

While all of Westminster waits for Rishi Sunak to speak publicly about his net zero plans, the Prime Minister has taken the time to welcome today’s inflation figures (see the post below at 08.18).

Here’s his tweet:

Good news for hardworking families across the country - inflation is down again.



Halving inflation is my top priority because inflation eats into the pounds in your pockets and makes everyone poorer.



We’ll stick to the plan and continue to support you with the cost of living. https://t.co/ayx64b1GUX — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 20, 2023

11:29 AM BST

Analysis: No10 scrambling to regain control of net zero narrative

Things are clearly moving very quickly in Downing Street this morning.

The Cabinet only met in No10 yesterday morning - seemingly with no mention of the Government’s green policies - and now just over 24 hours later Rishi Sunak is convening an emergency call with his senior ministers to discuss his plans to water down some net zero measures.

Mr Sunak is then expected to hold a press conference later today to set out his position.

The move to expedite the announcements makes sense for No10.

Downing Street will have known that it risked losing control of the chance to shape the narrative on net zero if it waited until tomorrow or Friday for the PM to speak after last night’s leak of the expected changes.

11:05 AM BST

Rishi Sunak holding emergency phone call with Cabinet ministers

Rishi Sunak has hastily arranged an emergency phone call with his Cabinet ministers to discuss his plans to water down the Government’s green policies.

The Prime Minister is then expected to hold a press conference later today.

11:02 AM BST

Former Climate Change Committee chairman: Net zero backtrack 'very foolish'

Lord Deben, the former chairman of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, said it would be “very foolish” and a “mistake” for the Government to water down its net zero policies.

He told Sky News: “I think what I have heard is very foolish. Motor manufacturers have just said it is absolutely unacceptable to them, they have been organising themselves to produce electric motor vehicles for the 2030 deadline, they have invested very large sums of money.

“The Government going back on that is a kick in the teeth for them. The other things that are proposed by the Government are to resile on promises which they have made.

“And the trouble is all this will cost people much more. Putting off the date for the electric vehicles, the Climate Change Committee said would cost billions but certainly would cost a great deal of money, much of that will be on the shoulders of the motorists and obviously this is a mistake and I am very sorry it should have been done.”

10:54 AM BST

Car industry chief warns of 'confusion and uncertainty' on green pledges

Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the automotive industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said the Government must provide motorists with a “clear, consistent message” if they are to make the switch to greener vehicles.

He said: “The automotive industry has and continues to invest billions in new electric vehicles as the decarbonisation of road transport is essential if net zero is to be delivered.

“Government has played a key part in bringing some of that investment to the UK, and Britain can – and should – be a leader in zero emission mobility both as a manufacturer and market.

“To make this a reality, however, consumers must want to make the switch, which requires from Government a clear, consistent message, attractive incentives and charging infrastructure that gives confidence rather than anxiety. Confusion and uncertainty will only hold them back.”

10:34 AM BST

Which net zero measures could be watered down by Rishi Sunak?

The 2030 petrol and diesel car ban: Mr Sunak is expected to announce that he is pushing back a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

Oil boiler ban: A ban on oil boilers is currently scheduled for 2026, but it was reported last night that this may be delayed to 2035, with only 80 per cent needing to be phased out by then.

Gas boilers: Mr Sunak is also expected to make similar changes around the Government’s policy on gas boilers, which would be banned after 2035 and phased out in favour of heat pumps under the current blueprint. The Prime Minister is now likely to say that only 80 per cent of gas boilers would be phased out by this time.

Landlord fines: Under the current plans, landlords could be fined for failing to upgrade their properties to a certain level of energy efficiency. But this could now change.

Reduce and reuse – but no ‘burdensome’ recycling: Mr Sunak is planning to rule out what he considers to be “burdensome” recycling schemes, the BBC reported last night.

No new taxes: Mr Sunak will reportedly tell voters there will be no new taxes to deter them from flying.

10:19 AM BST

Labour claim Sunak 'too weak to run the country'

Labour has pounced on the news that Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to water down the Government’s net zero policies, claiming the Prime Minister is “too weak to run the country”.

The party has pointed out that Liz Truss, the former prime minister, on Monday called for the UK to delay the implementation of key net zero measures, and that two days later it has emerged that Mr Sunak looks likely to do just that.

Labour tweeted the following this morning:

On Monday, Liz Truss suggested the Tories should u-turn on their environment pledges.



Today, Rishi Sunak is about to do just that. pic.twitter.com/xEZTw5ywsC — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 20, 2023

10:07 AM BST

No 'borrowing binge' despite fall in inflation, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has ruled out a “borrowing binge” after a surprise fall in inflation (see the post below at 08.18).

The Chancellor’s comments appear to rule out significant tax cuts being announced at the Autumn Statement on November 22.

Inflation never falls in a straight line but it’s now down 40% from it’s peak. The plan is working.



But we need to stick to it: even at 6.7% there’s still immense pressure on family budgets. That means no borrowing binge, which would simply keep interest rates higher for longer — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) September 20, 2023

10:00 AM BST

The AA: Motorists needs 'more certainty' on petrol car ban

An AA spokeswoman said manufacturers and drivers need “more certainty” over when new petrol and diesel cars will be banned.

She said: “The AA said from the outset that the 2030 deadline was ‘ambitious but achievable’. What the car industry and individuals want is more certainty so they can plan for the future.

“Whatever the target date, it is clear that more support is needed in terms of charging infrastructure to help the transition to zero-emission vehicles.”

09:50 AM BST

Shadow minister refuses to commit to keeping 2030 petrol cars date

A shadow minister has refused to commit to keeping the ban on new diesel and petrol cars from 2030 if Labour wins the next election.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said “we’re going to need to talk to the car companies, who will be as surprised about these announcements as we are”.

He told Sky News: “This is a classic example of Rishi Sunak’s weak leadership. You don’t announce these big changes in industrial policy via a leak from Downing Street and a late-night press release from the Prime Minister’s bunker.

“Ministers didn’t seem to know, we’ve just seen… the Home Secretary didn’t know the details. Tory MPs didn’t know, which is why they’re furious on the airwaves and some calling for Rishi Sunak to go, and businesses won’t have known, in the weeks where Tory ministers have been signing off hundreds of millions of pounds to help businesses get ready for these long-held targets.

“This is a chaotic approach to running the country, it’s completely unacceptable and it’s harming the economy.”

09:31 AM BST

Ford UK criticises Government over potential shift on green vehicle timeline

Car manufacturer Ford UK has criticised the Government over the suggestion that the timeline for shifting to cleaner vehicles could be changed.

The company said it needed three things from ministers - ambition, commitment and consistency - and a delay to the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars beyond 2030 would “undermine all three”.

Lisa Brankin, Ford UK chair, said: “Three years ago the government announced the UK’s transition to electric new car and van sales from 2030. The auto industry is investing to meet that challenge.

“Ford has announced a global $50 billion commitment to electrification, launching nine electric vehicles by 2025. The range is supported by £430 million invested in Ford’s UKs development and manufacturing facilities, with further funding planned for the 2030 timeframe.

“This is the biggest industry transformation in over a century and the UK 2030 target is a vital catalyst to accelerate Ford into a cleaner future. Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three. We need the policy focus trained on bolstering the EV market in the short term and supporting consumers while headwinds are strong: infrastructure remains immature, tariffs loom and cost-of-living is high.”

09:19 AM BST

Sir Alok Sharma warns watering down net zero pledges could cost Tories votes

Former Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma warned that watering down net zero commitments could cost the Tories votes.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “I think of course we need to provide people with support on these issues and I have set out some of the areas we have done so already.

“But look, I would just say this, I think it would be incredibly damaging for business confidence, for inward investment, if the political consensus that we have forged in our country on the environment and climate action is fractured.

“And frankly I really do not believe that it is going to help any political party electorally which chooses to go down this path.

“If you look at this issue on the environment and on climate, it absolutely matters to voters of all political parties, we see that consistently in the polling and climate and the environment consistently rank in the top four or five issues which matter most to the electorate.”

08:57 AM BST

Ex-Cabinet minister warns against 'chopping and changing' on green pledges

Sir Alok Sharma, the senior Tory MP who was the chairman of the Cop26 climate change summit held in Glasgow in 2021, warned the Government against “chopping and changing” on its green policies.

Sir Alok, who is currently in New York to attend a climate summit at the UN, said businesses needed “clarity and certainty” on the green agenda.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “When I speak to business leaders, I am doing that here also in New York, is what they want is clarity and certainty on long term policies because that is the basis on which they make investments and create jobs.

“Frankly the last thing the business community wants is chopping and changing of policies and frankly all the uncertainty that brings. So let’s wait and listen to what the Prime Minister has to say.”

08:43 AM BST

Tory MP welcomes 'sensible' move to water down net zero policies

Craig Mackinlay, leader of the Tory Net Zero Scrutiny Group which has been sceptical of the Government’s green policies, said the expected announcements by Rishi Sunak were “sensible and pragmatic”.

He said delaying the introduction of green policies would allow “time for technology to prove itself rather than consumers being pushed into immature technologies they don’t want”.

The Tory MP tweeted: “I hope to mark this down as a sensible win for consumers on the back of the research and representations to [government by the Net Zero Scrutiny Group].”

08:32 AM BST

Lord Goldsmith says watering down green pledges a 'moment of shame'

Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, who quit as environment minister in June with a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak’s “apathy” on the green agenda, said the prospect of the Government watering down its net zero policies represented “a moment of shame”.

Lord Goldsmith also questioned whether Mr Sunak had the mandate to make changes to the net zero approach.

His statement was shared on Twitter by Pippa Crerar, The Guardian’s political editor:

Tory peer @ZacGoldsmith, who quit as environment minister in June, describes Sunak’s net zero decision as “a moment of shame” for UK.



He also raises question of PM’s mandate… unlikely to be the last to do so. pic.twitter.com/YDGCJ98Rv8 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 19, 2023

08:24 AM BST

Rachel Reeves responds to inflation numbers

Rachel Reeves said the Tories had “wreaked havoc” with the economy and “working people are paying the price” as she responded to this morning’s inflation numbers (see the post below at 08.18).

The shadow chancellor said: “The UK is forecast to have the highest inflation of any major economy this year. The Prime Minister is too weak to turn things around, while his predecessor Liz Truss continues to call for the same policies that crashed the economy this time last year.

“The Conservatives have wreaked havoc and working people are paying the price. Labour will grow our economy so we can increase living standards, bring down bills and make working people in all parts of the country better off.”

08:18 AM BST

Inflation falls as Chancellor says plan is working

Inflation fell unexpectedly in August, providing a boost to Rishi Sunak and his hopes of halving inflation this year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said this morning that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 6.7 per cent in the 12 months to August, down from 6.8 per cent in the 12 months to July.

It marks the lowest rate since February last year. Many experts had expected an uptick in prices in August.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor said: “Today’s news shows the plan to deal with inflation is working - plain and simple. But it is still too high which is why it is all the more important to stick to our plan to halve it so we can ease the pressure on families and businesses. It is also the only path to sustainably higher growth.”

08:14 AM BST

Ex-minister: PM risks 'greatest mistake of his premiership' by watering down green pledges

Rishi Sunak risks making the “greatest mistake of his premiership so far” if he proceeds with a watering down of the Government’s net zero pledges, a senior Tory MP has warned.

Chris Skidmore, a former energy minister who conducted an independent review of the Government’s net zero approach, was asked during an interview on BBC Newsnight if he believed the Prime Minister would be making a mistake by backtracking on green measures.

Mr Skidmore said: “I have said it is potentially the greatest mistake of his premiership so far and I say that not lightly because we have seen in the past, when David Cameron decided to cut the green c--- as he called it, actually it cost householders £5billion extra every year as a result of that decision not to invest in extra insulation and to decarbonise our heating systems and we can’t afford to repeat the mistakes of the past.

“Actually, delivering on net zero provides a benefit and not a cost. It provides regeneration in communities…”

He added: “The challenge is we are living in a transition, an energy transition, that is going to happen anyway.”

"It's potentially the greatest mistake of his premiership so far." - Former energy minister Chris Skidmore MP, who signed the UK's net zero pledge into law, on reports that Rishi Sunak is set to drop key environment pledges #newsnight pic.twitter.com/VvYZGJazwg — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 19, 2023

08:07 AM BST

Suella Braverman praises PM for making 'difficult decisions' on net zero

Suella Braverman praised Rishi Sunak for “making difficult decisions” on net zero as she insisted the Government’s commitment to the 2050 emissions target had not “dimmed”.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, previously said the 2030 date for the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars was “immoveable”.

Ms Braverman was asked during an interview on Times Radio if that date was now moveable and she said: “Listen, I am not going to get into details but I commend the Prime Minister for making difficult decisions, putting the interests of the economy first, putting the interests of British workers first, putting the interests of household costs first. That is how we are going to grow the economy, that is how we are going to protect people’s livelihoods.

“We are committed to delivering net zero by 2050 in line with our international agreements, we have achieved a huge amount, we are a global leader in this race.

“We have reduced carbon emissions by 50 per cent since the 1990s, we have increased renewable energy generation by fourfold since 2010. Those are achievements which have been hard won thanks to deliberate interventions by this Conservative government and I don’t think our commitment is dimmed but we need to put pragmatism, proportionality and the cost of living first as well.”

08:03 AM BST

Home Secretary hints ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be pushed back

Rishi Sunak is widely expected to announce during his big net zero speech later this week that the proposed ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars will be pushed back from 2030 to 2035.

Suella Braverman would not comment directly on the suggestion this morning but appeared to give a hint that the ban could be pushed back as she said the Uxbridge by-election had shown the need to take a “pragmatic and proportionate approach” on green issues.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Tayfun Salci /Shutterstock

The Home Secretary told Times Radio: “Cars are heavily integral to everyone’s daily lives and as we saw in the Uxbridge by-election there was a very strong rejection of policies like Ulez which was a punitive and ill-thought out tax on drivers.

“So people have spoken, as they did in Uxbridge, they sided with the Conservative policy to reject Ulez and so we do need to take a pragmatic and proportionate approach overall.”

07:57 AM BST

Suella Braverman: 'We are not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people'

Suella Braverman said the Government will not “save the planet by bankrupting the British people” over net zero as Rishi Sunak draws up plans to water down his green pledges.

The Home Secretary would not be drawn on which measures could be changed or ditched but did not deny that changes are going to be made, with the Prime Minister due to give a speech on the subject later this week.

She told Times Radio that the Government is “not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people”.

She said: “Our Government is absolutely committed to delivering net zero by 2050 in line with our international agreements and we have achieved a huge amount in the last decade thanks to policies rolled out by this Government on renewable energy, on carbon emissions and getting those down.

“But ultimately we have to adopt a pragmatic approach, a proportionate approach and one that also serves our goals and we are not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people.”

