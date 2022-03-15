Net-Zero Pledge From $55 Billion Australian Pension Giant Lags Peers

(Bloomberg) -- Host-Plus Pty., a A$76 billion ($55 billion) Australian pension fund, has pledged to make its portfolio carbon neutral by 2050, following growing pressure from its members who include young cafe and bar workers.

The net-zero target by the middle of this century recognizes the financial risk climate change presents, according to Chief Executive Officer David Elia. Elia didn’t detail any near-term targets and specific plans, including how it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its stock portfolio.

“We have undertaken considerable analysis to ascertain the key contributors to portfolio emissions and are developing a roadmap for how to prioritize our emission reduction activities,” Elia said in a statement.

Host-Plus has been pressured for more than a year by its members, some of Australia’s youngest workers, to sell its stakes in oil and gas companies and transition its portfolio to a carbon neutral one. The firm’s pledge falls short of those made by some peers, including UniSuper Management Pty. which has vowed to sell companies that get more than 10% of their revenue from thermal coal following a similar campaign.

“They’ve come up very short,” said Market Forces asset management campaigner Will van de Pol, who helped organize the members’ petition. Other funds are starting to divest from fossil fuel producers and “for Host-Plus to have only got to this point in March 2022 is literally disappointing and nowhere near good enough,” he said.

Company Engagement

Host-Plus and many of its peers have resisted calls to exit entire swathes of the economy more quickly, instead favoring to engage with firms in a bid to pressure companies to start altering their practices. Host-Plus has lifted investment in renewable energy generation and is a “significant investor in new technologies” via its venture capital program, Elia said.

“We’re already contributing to the development of the technologies that will enable and empower an orderly transition and which will also deliver additional value for our members,” he said.

Emissions across the firm’s equity portfolio totaled about 152 tonnes of carbon dioxide per A$1 million invested in the year to June 30, according to the most recent Host-Plus annual report.

A survey last week from the Responsible Investment Association Australasia found four-in-five Australians want their pensions to set carbon reduction targets. Australians are also attuned to the threat of greenwashing, with three quarters considering shifting funds if their investments didn’t align with their own values, the survey found.

