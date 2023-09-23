‘Net zero targets were driving landlords out – now we have breathing space’

Landlords have been given breathing space with new net zero targets

“My instant reaction was relief,” said Michael Mortimer, a 34-year-old landlord in Newcastle who – like thousands of buy-to-let investors up and down the country – let out a deep breath as Rishi Sunak scrapped draconian energy efficiency rules.

The proposed targets would have required all new rental properties to be brought up to an energy efficiency rating of C by 2025, with all existing properties having to be compliant by 2028. To meet these requirements, landlords were expected to spend at least £10,000 on upgrades per property.

A consultation on the proposals was published three years ago, and the industry has been waiting for an official government response ever since.

Mr Mortimer, who also operates an estate agency, said the public don’t realise the effect the requirements were having on the availability of rental properties and, consequently, rents.

He added: “Landlords have been penalised from every corner, with tax changes, rising mortgage costs, and new laws [such as the Renters Reform Bill]. These net zero targets risked driving landlords out of the market all together, widening the gap between supply and demand.

“It seemed like we were heading towards a collision on renting. The Government taking its foot off the pedal gives landlords breathing space to deal with other legislation and costs.

“What comes next is what replaces it. I’m no fool. As soon as Labour comes in, they will tear it up and that is a worry.”

Labour’s shadow climate secretary, Ed Miliband, told Politico this week that the party did not support watering down obligations on landlords to improve the energy performance of rental homes.

Mr Mortimer said he wants to see useful and applicable guidance which takes into account the age of properties and the cost of implementation. He added: “The UK is home to properties spanning two to three hundred years.”

On Thursday, the Prime Minister committed to continuing to subsidise energy efficiency for households, which contribute to 26pc of greenhouse gas emissions according to the Office for National Statistics.

The Government’s Great British Insulation Scheme remains in place, which helps homeowners, landlords and tenants access free – or at least cheaper – insulation.

The Local Authority Delivery Scheme also offers landlords £5,000 grants for energy improvements, and draws on funding from the now discontinued Green Homes Grant – which only ever reached a small fraction of its target.

Timothy Douglas, policy head at estate agent trade body Propertymark, said the problem with these state funding schemes was that not enough people know they exist.

Propertymark surveyed over 200 estate agents to see if they had heard of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which issues grants of up to £6,000 to landlords as well as homeowners to replace fossil fuel heating with heat pumps and biomass boilers.

Mr Douglas: “Awareness of these schemes is quite low. We found half of agents didn’t know their clients could get government support to switch their boilers.”

On whether Labour will re-introduce similar targets, Mr Douglas said he is hopeful politicians across all parties are beginning to understand that they can only squeeze the costs of landlords so much.

He added: “They’ve realised that if they put too much pressure on the improvement of properties, the sector will shrink and demand simply won’t be met.”

Victorian houses

Owners of Victorian houses without cavity walls were facing some of the biggest bills. Chris Norris, policy director at the National Residential Landlord Association, a trade body, said they would need to spend around £25,000 to strip the entire building and cover it with brick “slips”.

He pointed out that there’s not a ready supply of qualified fitters who can do this kind of work, and that poorly installed installation is one of the biggest causes of damp – which is what other government initiatives, such as the Renters Reform Bill, are trying to combat.

One industry source told The Telegraph earlier this year that around 3,500 properties would need to be upgraded every day to meet the 2025 deadline.

Cost to improve EPC rating hits £14,459 in London

Mr Norris added: “We are conscious now that if there’s not a prescriptive target, it’s difficult to advise landlords.

“They will be relieved they aren’t facing a short timetable to do lots of work, but they will still want to know what they need to do in the future. The 2050 net zero target is still in law, even if the EPC target won’t be – at least, for now.”

Some landlords feel bitter-sweet about Mr Sunak’s announcement. Kundan Bhaduri, a 40 year-old London-based portfolio landlord, said while the EPC proposals “went down like a bucket of cold sick” when they were first announced, the latest news is still “frustrating”.

Mr Bhaduri said: “Landlords are not climate-change deniers. We recognise that energy efficient homes are better for everyone.

“The million-pound question now for most landlords is, given the possibility of a Labour Party government looming, would they continue on the same trajectory or do a complete U-turn on the Conservative’s policies? They must get off the fence now.”

Are you a landlord wondering what to do next? Email us: money@telegraph.co.uk



