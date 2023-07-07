The net-zero time bomb that will make holidays more expensive

The cost of sustainable aviation fuel is likely to be passed on to passengers through higher fares - Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Making flying as affordable as a pair of jeans – £29 one way.” The fare for EasyJet’s first flights from Luton to Edinburgh and Glasgow, celebrated in its inaugural advertisement campaign, seems rather pricey by modern standards. You can get a ticket on that route on EasyJet for less than £29 today and fares on some other low-cost carriers can be under a tenner. But the days when the flight was cheaper than the cab to the airport are coming to an end.

Ticket prices are soaring because travel has rebounded far faster than airlines have been able to buy or lease new aircraft and hire staff to replace those laid off during lockdowns. “There hasn’t been enough capacity to meet demand. The only way demand has been controlled is through pricing, so you see very high airfares,” says Cameron McDonald, head of research and a transportation analyst at investment firm E&P.

Travel search engine Kayak confirms that flights between the UK and the Continent this summer are one-third more expensive than last year. Tickets for flights to and from the US jumped by up to 50 per cent last year.

But there’s worse to come for holidaymakers, already struggling to cope with the rising cost of everything from food to fuel. Under the EU’s Refuel programme agreed earlier this year, airlines will have to blend two per cent of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into their fuel loads by 2025 and six per cent by 2030. SAF can reduce the total carbon emissions from a flight by about 70 per cent.

Airlines currently use on average just 0.3 per cent SAF, partly because it is three to five times more expensive than regular jet fuel, and partly because there is so little of it available. Airline executives say global annual output would barely fuel their fleets for a few days. Airlines are scrambling to sign deals with a small number of suppliers and as demand rises, the fear is prices will follow – and the cost will be passed on to passengers in higher fares.

What’s more, aviation will in future be included in the EU’s carbon market. That means European carriers will have to purchase emissions allowances to cover every tonne of carbon dioxide their flights release into the atmosphere. Today, they get about half of those allowances for free but that will be phased out from 2024. The costs are steep. For a round trip from London to Athens (406 kg of CO2), the new carbon taxes are estimated at €32.50 (£27.75) per person – almost €8,000 (£6,825) for a full Airbus A321. Overall, by 2026 airlines’ current carbon costs will have doubled.

Britain’s own commitments to make industries carbon neutral may mean additional green levies on top of those imposed by Brussels. Overall, the cost to airlines of reaching net zero by 2050 will exceed €800bn (£682bn), airline industry bodies say. Alex Irving, European transport analyst at Bernstein, calculates all the new green tariffs and investment in SAF will cost European airlines €5 billion (£4.27bn) in 2027, slashing the operating profits of Ryanair, EasyJet, Wizz Air, Vueling, Eurowings and Transavia by almost 80 per cent.

When airlines are hit with new charges, such as air passenger duties and landing charges, they tend to pass them on to consumers in the form of higher fares – as anyone who studies the small print on their ticket knows. Although Britain has left the EU, flights into the EU from the UK will be covered by Brussels’ new environmental rules.

So do all the green levies mean the days numbered for cheap flights? Yes, says Gianluca Ambrosetti, CEO of Synhelion SA, a company testing SAF production using solar energy in Germany. “Flying will be more expensive when you do it more sustainably. The good news is you’ll still be able to fly.”

Customers are reluctant to pay green levies. Even after airlines enabled passengers to pay for SAF when they book their tickets, few opt in. Low take-up on Lufthansa prompted its chief executive, Carsten Spohr, to say recently: “How can I waste my shareholders’ money buying a more expensive fuel when nobody pays for it?”

Others, however, are more optimistic about the future – for both airlines and passengers – believing Government incentives will help to increase production of SAF and bring down its price. “It’s vital we are ambitious in kickstarting a UK SAF industry to reduce our reliance on imports from the US and the EU,” says Rob Griggs, Policy and Public Affairs Director of Airlines UK, the association which represents UK carriers. “This requires the Government to act on the key recommendation of its recent independent review which called for a price-support mechanism to deliver first-of-a-kind UK SAF plants.”

Paul Charles, former Virgin Atlantic communications director and now CEO of the PC Agency, a travel consultancy, says the market will help to take care of fares. “Airlines will always be competing against each other for the lowest price, certainly in economy. If taxes and levies rise, they can reduce costs elsewhere to ensure that consumers don’t end up picking too much of the green bill. They can scrap in-flight magazines, as many have, use cheaper entertainment systems, cheaper food, cheaper crockery and cutlery. Or do what Japan Airlines did this week and tempt passengers not to bring hold luggage by offering the chance to rent clothes when they arrive at their destination.”

Hard-pressed holidaymakers will be hoping Charles is right.

