What is net zero and how are the UK and other countries doing?

·4 min read
Cows walking between wind turbines in Norway
Cows walking between wind turbines in Norway

The UK government is to say how it intends to achieve "net zero" by 2050.

This is a key target in trying to curb harmful greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change.

What is net zero?

Net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Greenhouse gases are those such as carbon dioxide (CO2) which cause global warming by trapping the sun's energy.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, 197 countries agreed to try to limit temperature rises to below 1.5C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Experts say that to achieve this target countries would need to reduce CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050.

How are greenhouse gases produced?

Carbon dioxide and other gases are emitted when we burn fossil fuels. Methane, another greenhouse gas, is produced through farming and landfill.

Rapid deforestation across the world has also meant there are fewer trees and plants which can absorb CO2.

Chart showing major sources of greenhouse emissions in the UK
Chart showing major sources of greenhouse emissions in the UK

Will net zero mean a complete end to CO2 emissions?

Not all emissions can be reduced to zero, so those that remain will have to be compensated for, or offset - for example, by planting more trees.

Almost every country has embarked on tree planting as a cheap way of reducing carbon, although there are questions over whether there's enough space for the number required.

Carbon capture and storage has also been suggested as a technological solution.

This involves using machinery to remove carbon from the air, then solidifying it and burying it underground.

However, the technology is still emerging, very expensive and as yet unproven.

What measures are needed to reach net zero?

It is not expected to be easy: to reach net zero, emissions from our homes, how we travel, and what we eat may all be affected.

It will involve moving from fossil fuels to renewable energy for our power, and abandoning vehicles run on petrol and diesel, in favour of those powered by electricity and hydrogen.

Gas central heating will need to be replaced by alternative sources, such as heat pumps.

Reaching net zero could also mean flying far less in future, and even eating less red meat.

How is the UK doing?

Boris Johnson recently announced that all UK energy would come from renewable sources by 2035, and more details of the government's net zero strategy is expected later.

Measures we already know about include:

  • A ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030

  • Quadrupling the UK's offshore wind capacity by 2030

  • Increasing the use of nuclear energy

  • Investing in low-carbon hydrogen fuel

  • Installing 600,000 heat pumps - which transfer heat from around a property into its heating system - a year by 2028

  • Planting 30,000 hectares of trees a year by 2025

As part of its net zero promise, the government has a target to cut emissions by 78% by 2035, compared with 1990 levels.

But a group of experts that advises the government says that its current policies can only deliver about a fifth of this cut.

More on climate summit top strapline
More on climate summit top strapline

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.

More on Climate Change bottom strapline
More on Climate Change bottom strapline

What are other countries doing?

It's generally recognised that a global effort is needed to tackle climate change.

For this reason, net zero targets only make sense if every other country is moving in the same direction.

Although 132 countries have publicly pledged to reach net zero emissions before 2050, China - currently the biggest producer of CO2 in the world - says it is aiming for "carbon neutrality" by 2060, although it has not set out exactly what this means and how it will get there.

Some of the world's most heavily populated countries - including Russia, India, and Indonesia - have not given any net zero commitment.

What problems are there with net zero?

There's controversy about how some countries might try to reach net zero.

For instance, Country A might record lower emissions if it shuts down energy-intensive industries such as steel production.

But if Country A were then to import steel from Country B, it's effectively handed on its carbon emissions to Country B, rather than reduce the sum total of greenhouse gases.

There are schemes that enable rich countries to offset their emissions by paying poorer countries to switch to cleaner fuels.

However, these are seen by some as a way to avoid taking more action domestically.

And it's hard to say that initiatives funded to offset emissions elsewhere would not have happened anyway.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vertex Unveils First Patient Results On Potential Diabetes Treatment

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) has announced Day 90 data for the first patient from the Phase 1/2 trial of VX-880 for type 1 diabetes (T1D). VX-880 is an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy. The patient, who had suffered five potentially life-threatening hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) episodes in the year before the therapy, was injected with synthetic insulin-producing cells. After 90 days, the patient’s new cells

  • Amazon shoppers agree: You’ll never want to take off these sherpa-lined joggers

    You may want to get them in more than one color.

  • Six things the UK could do to tackle climate change

    People from the Queen to Greta Thunberg are calling for action - so what should that action be?

  • Australia PM: Technology best way to achieve climate target

    A net zero carbon emissions target by 2050 would be a “great positive” for Australia if it can be achieved through technology and not a carbon price, the prime minister said on Tuesday as he pressures government colleagues to commit to more ambitious action ahead of a climate summit. Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week agreed to attend next month’s climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, but his government colleagues have yet to approve the commitment he wants to net zero. “If you have a credible plan ... with the proper transparencies Australia’s well known for, then it can be a great positive for Australia,” Morrison told Parliament, referring to the net zero target.

  • Bill Clinton heads home after spending six days in a California hospital fighting an infection

    Clinton, 75, was treated for a urological infection that spread to his blood since Tuesday.

  • Southend to be given city status in tribute to Sir David Amess, Boris Johnson announces

    ‘We will not allow the manner of Sir David’s death to detract from his accomplishments,’ PM says

  • China Weighs Opening Tencent, ByteDance Content to Search, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering asking media companies from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to let rivals access and display their content in search results, a move that could further eradicate online barriers and shake up the internet advertising arena.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Ti

  • Ukrainian President Plans to Replace Central Bank Governor

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants to replace central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, according to three people familiar with his plans.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismZelenskiy isn’t happy

  • Google CEO says companies that fail to go carbon-free will lose the talent war

    The teenagers of today won't want "to work for a company which they feel is polluting," Google CEO Sundar Pichai told Bloomberg.

  • Boris Johnson needs Global Investment Summit to work to make Global Britain a reality

    The Government hosts the first ever Global Investment Summit tomorrow, a gold-plated junket for the world’s biggest financiers. The guest list is a who’s who of money: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Bill Gates, and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman among others. Boris Johnson is hoping the five-star treatment will convince international investors to park their money in the UK, backing green energy projects and his levelling-up agenda.

  • Duchess of Cambridge rewears dress first worn a decade ago

    The Duchess of Cambridge surprised fans last night by recycling her Alexander McQueen dress a decade after first wearing it.

  • UK to fund new nuclear power station as part of net zero drive -Telegraph

    The recent energy crisis in Europe and fuel shortage in the UK have brought to light the shortcomings of over-reliance on non-renewable energy and have prompted London's move towards clean, renewable energy generation. The Sizewell C site, a nuclear power plant being endorsed by EDF Energy for Suffolk, eastern England, will be the top pick to get the funding, The Telegraph report added, citing government insiders. Early this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK was aiming to produce "clean power" by 2035 as part of its goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions.

  • The COP26 climate summit has corporate sponsors—and they’re already demanding changes

    In a letter, the companies sponsoring the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow have made a host of demands and complaints, as if the summit were a trade fair rather than a multilateral conference.

  • 3 Reasons RNG is Decarbonizing Trucking Today

    By Greg Roche, VP of Sustainability at Clean Energy Fuels Trucking companies, and the shippers that hire trucking companies, are making bold commitments to cut their carbon footprint — such as becoming net zero by 2030. After the commitments are made, the hard work begins — hard work because achieving net zero or better requires more than operational improvements. New business practices and cost-effective alternative technologies are needed to move beyond even the cleanest diesel platform. Renew

  • Explainer - Sticking points at the U.N. climate conference

    Representatives from nearly 200 countries will meet in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 for climate talks to strengthen action to tackle global warming under the 2015 Paris Agreement. Amid extreme weather events around the world and following a United Nations' climate report which warned that global warming was close to spiralling out of control, the actions of governments at this conference will determine whether it is a success. Six years ago in Paris, countries agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius and ideally 1.5C.

  • The Container Store raises company minimum wage to $15

    In an effort to combat the tight labor market, the Coppell-based retailer is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

  • South Korea aims to cut carbon emissions by 40% in 2030

    South Korea set a new goal on Monday for fighting climate change over the next decade, saying it will aim to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 2018 levels by 2030. The country had faced criticism that its initial plan for a 26.3% reduction was too modest. In promising stronger contributions to curb global warming ahead of a U.N. climate summit in Scotland next month, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the new target represents the “most enthusiastic” objective the country could possibly set under current circumstances.

  • UK firms will have to disclose climate impact

    Chancellor Rishi Sunak will bring in new rules around environmental sustainability reporting.

  • China rejects reports of nuclear-capable hypersonic missile test and claims it was a spacecraft

    Chinese officials have denied reports that the Chinese military tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile earlier this year.

  • Lake Tahoe waters plummet as drought, climate change plague resort

    Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, said Geoffrey Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.