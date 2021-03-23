Benjamin Netanyahu ahead in Israel's election but may still fall short of governing majority

Supporters of Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party react following the announcement of the exit polls in Israel's general elections at the party headquarters in Jerusalem - Reuters

Benjamin Netanyahu took the lead in Israel's fourth election on Tuesday night, according to exit polls, but did not have a clear path to forming a coalition government.

The three exit polls, revealed by Israeli broadcasters, all showed that the prime minister's Likud party had emerged as the largest party with 30-33 seats.

However, he still lacked a clear 61-seat majority required to form a government and is likely to need support from right-wing and ultra-orthodox parties.

Mr Netanyahu hailed a "huge victory" for his Likud party, despite the absence of confirmed results.

"It is clear that a majority of Israeli citizens are right-wing, and they want a strong and stable right-wing government that will preserve Israel's economy, Israel's security and the Land of Israel," he said on Twitter.

Mr Netanyahu's main rival, the centrist party leader Yair Lapid, was trailing behind him with only around 16 seats. However, the polls suggested that he could potentially form a cross-party alliance against Mr Netanyahu, depending on the final results.

Yair Lapid, leader of Israel's Yesh Atid party, addresses supporters from his campaign headquarters in the Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv - AFP

The exit polls, from Israel's fourth election in just two years, are unlikely to raise hopes of breaking the country's bitter political deadlock.

Initial reports said that turnout in the election was around 60 per cent, the lowest rate since 2009, in a sign that Israelis have grown weary from successive elections.

After casting his vote in Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Netanyahu warned his supporters that turnout was too low, and claimed that the media was trying to lull right-wing voters into a false sense of security.

“I am asking all the Likudniks - go and vote Likud, we are down two seats,” he said. “The press is trying to put us to sleep, to tell us it’s in the bag.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem - Reuters

Voting in Tel Aviv, his centrist rival Mr Lapid warned that Mr Netanyahu would preside over a "racist, homophobic government" if he continues as Israel's longest serving prime minister.

Story continues

On a dusty, hot day in Jerusalem, voters cast their ballots wearing masks in booths with plastic screens to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Some Likud supporters gathered at tents in Jerusalem where they waved Israel’s blue and white flag and brandished posters featuring their beaming prime minister.

His slogan - “back to life” - refers to Israel recently leaving what is hoped to be its final lockdown thanks to the success of the vaccine drive, which has fully protected half the population against Covid.

But some voters said the potential rise of the far-Right, and tensions between secular and religious society, had played a bigger role in deciding their vote.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks at a Blue and White party election campaign banner depicting its leader, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz alongside Mr Netanyahu - Reuters

George Eltman, 75, said that Mr Netanyahu had “done a lot of good things for Israel,” but felt a new prime minister was long overdue.

“I’m very concerned about the animosity between Israeli mainstream society and the ultra-orthodox,” he added, referring to tensions over the latter group’s refusal to follow lockdown restrictions.

This prompted him to vote for Yesh Atid, which claims it is better placed to enforce rules in ultra-orthodox communities than Mr Netanyahu, who in the past has relied on their support to form coalitions.

Deborah Harris, 65, said she was deeply concerned by Mr Netanyahu’s attempts to court extreme-right parties and was casting a “panic vote” for the left-wing party Meretz.

Exit polls on Tuesday night also suggested that the right-wing Yamina party, led by Naftali Bennett, was a potential kingmaker that could hand Mr Netanyahu a narrow majority.

But it was unclear whether Mr Bennett would choose to back Mr Netanyahu, his former mentor, or switch to the anti-Netanyahu coalition.

During the campaign, Mr Netanyahu devoted much of his energy to courting Arab voters, but this did not appear to have resulted in much greater support last night.

Mr Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, also hopes that his hugely successful vaccination drive - which has fully inoculated 50 per cent of the population against Covid - will hand him victory.