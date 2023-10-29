Netanyahu apologises for blaming intelligence chiefs for lack of Hamas warning

Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to apologise on Sunday for accusing his intelligence chiefs of failing to warn him about the threat of a large-scale attack by Hamas.

In a statement posted on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday and now deleted, Mr Netanyahu said: “At no time and no stage was a warning given to prime minister Netanyahu regarding war intentions of Hamas.

“On the contrary, all security officials, including the head of army intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, estimated that Hamas was deterred and interested in an arrangement.”

The remarks caused an uproar among Israeli politicians and within his own war cabinet.

Benny Gantz, a former defence minister who is part of Mr Netanyahu’s cabinet, urged him to retract his comments.

“When we are at war, leadership must show responsibility, decide to do the right things and bolster the forces in a way that they can carry out what we demand of them,” he said.

Shortly after deleting the post, Mr Netanyahu apologised, saying: “I give full backing to all the heads of the security branches.”

The surprise attack by Hamas claimed the lives of 1,400 Israeli, mostly civilians, and has damaged Mr Netanyahu’s popularity severely.

Mr Netanyahu has drawn the ire of many in Israel for not taking responsibility for the intelligence and operational failure which allowed Hamas to kill the highest number of Jews in a day since the Holocaust.

Top Israeli officials, including the finance minister, the heads of the military and the Shin Bet domestic spy service – have acknowledged their failures in preventing the attack.

But has not, saying instead that the time to ask tough questions will come after the war.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, a former prime minister, said Mr Netanyahu “crossed a red line” with the overnight post.

“The attempts to evade responsibility and place the blame on the security establishment weakens the Israel Defense Forces while it’s fighting Israel’s enemies,” he said.

The Hamas attacks came after months of protests in Israel against a proposed judicial reform and increased expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Since the beginning of the year, when the reform aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary was tabled by Mr Netanyahu’s Right-wing government, hundreds of thousands of Israelis had taken the streets every week to demonstrate against the overhaul.

40th Saturday of protests

The day of the attack would have been the 40th Saturday of protests across the country, but all demonstrations have been cancelled since then.

Many believe the government neglected basic functions while it focused its efforts on curtailing the powers of the country’s supreme court, which it accused of being too interventionist and often against elected governments’ decisions.

Critics have accused Mr Netanyahu’s government of doing little to address the spiralling cost of living and rising killings in the country’s Arab communities, while ultra-Orthodox Jewish and pro-settlement coalition partners have received billions of dollars for pet projects.

Last week, Mr Nethanyahu also drew fierce criticism because he decamped with his wife, Sara, to the luxury mansion of a billionaire friend in Jerusalem.

The private home is said to be equipped with a deep nuclear bunker. On Wednesday, teams of staff were busy securing the mansion’s compound.

Journalist Uri Misgav shared photos of the property and said: “We renovate, secure and finance three homes for the Netanyahu family.”

