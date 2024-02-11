Netanyahu: Biden 'very clear, very focused' in talks on Israeli-Hamas war. Live updates

President Joe Biden, accused by a special counsel last week of "diminished capacities," displayed no such issues in more than a dozen extended phone conversations or during a visit to Israel during the war in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sunday.

"I found him very clear, very focused," Netanyahu said on ABC's This Week. "We managed to agree on the war aims and on many things."

Special Counsel Robert Hur announced last week that Biden would not face criminal charges for mishandling classified documents in part because he is "an elderly man with poor memory." That brought an avalanche of criticism down on Biden from Republicans who say the president is unfit for office. Biden angrily denied the claims and accused Hur of gratuitous slander.

Hur spoke with Biden within days of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants into Israeli border communities that left 1,200 people dead, ignited the brutal war in Gaza and prompted numerous contacts between Biden and Netanyahu in the ensuing months.

Netanyahu said Sunday that he and Biden, Israel's most loyal global supporter in the war, have not spoken since Biden said Thursday that Israel's Gaza campaign was "over the top."

"Sometimes we had disagreements, but they were not born of a lack of understanding on his part or my part," Netanyahu said when asked if Biden has shown diminshed mental capacity. "So that's what I can tell you − I haven't seen it."

Developments:

∎ Thousands of Moroccans protested in Rabat against their country's ties with Israel and denouncing "genocide" in Gaza. Morocco, which established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, has condemned Israel's war in Gaza as "flagrant violations of the provisions of international law.” Banners on Sunday read "normalization is treason" and "stop the massacre."

∎ U.S. Central Command said its forces successfully conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned boats and three anti-ship cruise missiles near Yemen that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea. Such attacks from Yemen-based Houthi rebels have been a recurring event since the war began.

A displaced Palestinian man sits in the sun amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli bombing, on a street in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 11, 2024.

Israel says Egypt prepared to allow invasion of Rafah

Senior Egyptian officials have told Israeli leaders they won’t oppose a massive military operation in Rafah, a sourthern Gaza city on Egypt's border, if Palestinian civilian casualties are avoided, the Times of Israel reported, ciing Israeli Army Radio. Cairo may issue strong criticism of Israel should it launch an offensive in Gaza’s southernmost city, but it won't attempt to prevent the assault, the report said. The report comes two days after a Wall Street Journal claim that Egyptian officials suggested the decades-long peace treaty between Egypt and Israel could be suspended if Israel invades Rafah, or if any of Rafah’s refugees are forced southward into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said Rafah, a city of less than 300,000 before the war, has been overwhelmed by Palestinians fleeing Israel forces making their way south in pursuit of Hamas militants.

"Rafah is one of the most densely populated places on earth, teeming with children and families, some already displaced many times by war in Gaza," Russell said in a social media post. "Some 1.3M civilians are pushed into a corner, living on streets or shelters. They must be protected. They have nowhere safe to go."

