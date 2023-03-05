Netanyahu calls comments to erase village 'inappropriate'

Palestinian journalists run away from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers towards Palestinians after they attack Israeli cars in the West Bank town of Hawara, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
4
TIA GOLDENBERG
·3 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the remarks by a key Cabinet ally calling for a Palestinian village to be erased were inappropriate in a Twitter thread Sunday, after the U.S. demanded that he reject the statement.

In the thread, posted in English shortly after midnight, Netanyahu did not appear to condemn the remarks outright and implied that the ally, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, misspoke. Netanyahu thanked Smotrich for later walking the comments back and “making clear that his choice of words” was “inappropriate.” The bulk of the thread urged the international community to seek condemnations from the Palestinians over attacks against Israelis.

It appeared to be his first public response to Smotrich's remarks since they were made Wednesday.

Netanyahu's Twitter thread underlines how the Israeli leader has had to balance the ideologies of the far-right members of his government with the expectations of Israel's chief ally, the United States. Smotrich is the head of one of several ultranationalist parties that help make up Netanyahu’s government, its most right-wing ever.

Jewish settlers of the occupied West Bank last week rampaged through the Palestinian village of Hawara, where earlier in the day two Israeli brothers were killed in a Palestinian shooting attack. Later in the week, Smotrich said the village should be erased — by Israeli forces and not by private citizens.

Smotrich later backtracked, saying he didn’t mean for the village to be erased but for Israel to operate surgically within it against Palestinian militants. Still, his earlier comments sparked an international outcry. The U.S. called them repugnant and urged Netanyahu to “publicly and clearly reject and disavow them.” The United Nations and Middle East powerhouses Egypt and Saudi Arabia also condemned Smotrich's remarks.

In a Hebrew tweet posted around the same time, Netanyahu said even foreign diplomats make mistakes, an apparent reference to a report by Israeli Channel 12 that U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides made disparaging remarks about Smotrich ahead of his visit to Washington this week, saying he would “throw him off the plane,” if he could. A U.S. Embassy spokesperson denied he had made the remarks.

Smotrich, in a tweet Saturday, said he was “convinced that he didn't mean to incite to kill me when he said I must be thrown from the plane just as I didn't mean to harm innocents when I said Hawara must be erased.”

In his tweets, Netanyahu wrote that "it is important for all of us to work to tone down the rhetoric" amid a spiraling wave of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

“That includes speaking out forcefully against inappropriate statements and even correcting our own statements when we misspeak or when our words are taken out of context,” he posted.

Netanyahu then blasted the Palestinian Authority for not condemning Palestinian attacks against Israelis, and the international community for not demanding condemnations from the Palestinians.

Israel has long claimed the international community has a double standard in its expectations from Israel and the Palestinians. Israel captured the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians seek for their future state. Israel maintains a 55-year, open-ended occupation over Palestinians in the West Bank and a blockade, along with Egypt, of the Gaza Strip.

Recommended Stories

  • Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 9th week

    Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country's legal system, as the government pressed on with the proposed changes despite the mass opposition. Netanyahu and his allies say they will rein in an unelected judiciary. The central city of Tel Aviv saw the largest turnout in this week’s protests, with smaller demonstrations in several locations across the country.

  • U.S. court says French, Swiss groups cannot restrict 'gruyere' cheese label

    The name "gruyere" can be used to label cheeses from outside of the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday, in a victory for U.S. dairy groups and others. The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) ruling that "gruyere" can legally be used to describe cheese regardless of where it was made. The USPTO rejected a bid by two groups representing cheese producers from Switzerland and France for a mark that would restrict the use of "gruyere" to cheese from Gruyère itself.

  • Exclusive-India may issue alert on Marion cough syrup exports after toxins found

    India may issue an alert on cough syrup exported by Marion Biotech, whose products have been linked to deaths in Uzbekistan, after tests showed many of the company's drug samples contained toxins, a drug inspector said on Saturday. Indian police on Friday arrested three Marion employees and are looking for two directors after tests in a government laboratory found 22 of 36 syrup samples "adulterated and spurious". New Delhi is pursuing the issue even as the government has pushed back against allegations that cough syrup made by another Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, led to the deaths of children in Gambia last year.

  • Steven Spielberg calls out recent rise of antisemitism: "No longer lurking"

    While discussing his Oscar-nominated film The Fabelmans on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this past Thursday night, director Steven Spielberg took the time to criticize the recent wave of antisemitism that’s been on the uptick in the last few years.

  • UN nuclear head meets with Iranians amid enrichment concerns

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog met with officials in Iran on Saturday, days after it was revealed that the country had enriched particles of uranium to near weapons-grade, raising new alarm over its long-disputed nuclear program.

  • Greene criticizes Zelensky at CPAC: ‘Leave your hands off of our sons and daughters’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) targeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during her speech to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), saying he should leave his “hands off of our sons and daughters” over the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Greene has been an outspoken critic of U.S. support for Ukraine, which has been supported by…

  • Ukraine: Mourners commemorate 8 men killed in Bucha

    Clutching flowers and wiping away tears, relatives, neighbors and friends of eight men executed by Russian forces during the occupation of the Ukrainian town of Bucha gathered Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the deaths. The eight had set up a roadblock in an attempt to prevent Russian troops from advancing as they swept toward Kyiv, Ukrane's capital, at the start of their invasion.

  • The implications of Walgreens' decision on abortion pills

    Walgreens says it will not start selling an abortion pill in 20 states that had warned of legal consequences if it did so. The drugstore chain’s announcement Thursday signals that access to mifepristone may not expand as broadly as federal regulators intended in January, when they finalized a rule change allowing more pharmacies to provide the pill. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone in 2000 to end pregnancy, when used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol.

  • Pollsters see support for Erdogan's AKP largely unscathed despite quake

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, facing elections in May, appears to have largely retained its support after last month's earthquake, pollsters said on Friday, despite widespread criticism of its initial response to the disaster. "The earthquake has not caused the government to weaken as much as the opposition would have expected," Ozer Sencar, chairman of the polling company Metropoll, told Reuters. His company's polling data puts Erdogan's alliance with the nationalist MHP in the lead in the event of an imminent election, even though it has lost several percentage points of support compared to January.

  • Paul Heyman Explains Why We Won't Be Seeing The Rock At WrestleMania

    The Rock returning to WWE has had the distinction of being the most gossip-fueled rumor in recent memory. Everything started last year when the Rock — seemingly out of left field — declared himself the “True Head of the Table” during a media interview. Eyebrows were raised (no pun intended) even further when official WWE promotional materials contained allusions to the Rock appearing at the Royal Rumble. But January came and went, and as the WWE Universe began the Road to WrestleMania, they came

  • UN nuclear watchdog chief cites 'great expectation' in talks with Iran

    Rafael Grossi began meetings in Tehran on Friday that diplomats said were meant to push Iran to cooperate with an IAEA investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites that had been enriched close to nuclear-weapons grade. "The second set of issues, which is very important, has to do with (the) scientific, technical cooperation we are having and will continue to have with Iran," he said, speaking alongside Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

  • Drone attacks oil pipeline substation near Russia’s Belgorod

    A drone attacked a substation of the Transneft-Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on the morning of March 3, the Russian Telegram channel Baza reported on March 4.

  • Anti-government protests in Israel turn violent

    Protests in Israel escalate as thousands have taken to the streets to push back against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to reform the courts. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports.

  • China to double down on push to be self-reliant in tech, premier says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's science and technology policies should aim to build its strength and self-reliance, while the role of the government in pooling resources for key technological breakthroughs needed to be leveraged better, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday. The nation effectively countered external attempts to suppress and contain China’s development over the past five years by promoting development of the real economy through innovation and fostering new drivers of growth, Li said, without naming any countries.

  • New Florida bill would allow death penalty for child rapists

    A new bill filed in the State Capitol would allow for juries to recommend the death penalty for those convicted of sexual battery on children under the age of 12.

  • After years of negotiations, GOP leaders reach a breakthrough on Medicaid expansion

    In our Under the Dome newsletter for March 3, 2023, details of the Republican agreement on Medicaid expansion.

  • Hawaii men sentenced for racially motivated attack against White man

    Two Hawaiian men were sentenced for an unprovoked, racially-motivated attack against a White man who was moving into the neighborhood.

  • Jon Jones warns Stipe Miocic after UFC 285: ‘My whole world is going to be focused on him’

    Following UFC 285, Jon Jones weighed in on his first heavyweight title defense, which seemingly will be against Stipe Miocic.

  • Deadly shipwreck: How it happened, and unanswered questions

    STECCATO DI CUTRO, Italy (AP) — “Italy here we come!” cheered the young men, in Urdu and Pashto, as they filmed themselves standing on a boat sailing in bright blue waters. The tragedy has highlighted the lesser-known migration route from Turkey to Italy. Questions are also being asked of the Italian government about why the coast guard wasn’t deployed until it was too late.

  • 5 things to know about Moldova and Transnistria – and why Russia's war in Ukraine is threatening their security, too

    A view of Tiraspol, the self-declared capital of Transnistria in April 2022. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesTensions continue to mount between Russia and Moldova – a small country bordering on southwestern Ukraine that is seeking European Union membership. Moldova is also home to a breakaway region called Transnistria that has strong Russian ties, landing both places in the crosshairs of the war in Ukraine. Moldova’s government voted on March 2, 2023, to formally condemn Russia’s illega