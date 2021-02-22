Netanyahu corruption hearings postponed until after Israel's election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got some good news on Monday: The testimony phase of his trial won't begin until after Israel's March 23 elections.

Why it matters: Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in connection with a series of corruption scandals. If witness testimony and the presentation of evidence began before the election, it could have dominated the news cycle and damaged his hopes of winning a majority.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Instead, they'll begin on April 5 with three hearings per week, the judges overseeing the trial announced on Monday.

  • The bad news for Netanyahu is that the hearings will align with the post-election process of attempting to form a government.

  • Between the lines: A new right-wing majority would likely pass laws attempting to end Netanyahu's trial.

Flashback: In the court session two weeks ago in which Netanyahu pleaded not guilty, his lawyers asked that the testimony phase be postponed for another three to four months. They cited procedural reasons and didn’t mention the elections.

  • But several hours after Netanyahu left the courtroom, he denounced the charges against him and argued for a postponement until after the elections and said that starting the hearing before March 23 “would look like a flagrant interference in the elections."

Driving the news: The judges rejected Netanyahu’s demands that two of the charges against him be annulled on procedural grounds and that some pieces of evidence be barred because they were allegedly collected illegally. They did criticize the attorney general for the process by which the investigation into Netanyahu was authorized.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Between Biden call and ballot, Netanyahu seeks Iran consensus with rivals

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened cabinet rivals on Monday for their first discussion of Israeli strategy against the Iranian nuclear programme since U.S. President Joe Biden took office pledging to pursue diplomacy with Tehran. Netanyahu's meeting with Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi followed his first phone call with the U.S. leader last week, and came a month before Israel holds another election triggered by coalition infighting. Israeli officials said the conservative Netanyahu, bracing for discord with Biden's Democratic administration on Iran, wanted to present a united front with the centrist Gantz and Ashkenazi.

  • Israeli beaches hit by mystery oil spill

    Israel is trying to track down the ship responsible for an oil spill that has left clumps of tar up and down its Mediterranean coast, a mess that officials say will take months or years to clean up.Thousands of volunteers turned out to help with the disaster and the military is deploying to assist. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has toured the area.Authorities are warning everyone else to keep their distance.The event began last week during a winter storm, which made it harder to see the tar approaching and deal with it at sea, according to local officials.A fin whale was also found washed up on a beach with oil-based material in its body, although further tests are pending.The government says nine ships were in the area that are being investigated. If found, the country could take legal action.

  • Biden deprioritizes the Middle East

    The president has a tortured history in the region. Early signs suggests he wants to focus elsewhere.

  • Court to take up Trump immigration, abortion referral rules

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will take up challenges to controversial Trump administration policies affecting family-planning clinics and immigrants, even though the Biden administration has announced it is reviewing them. The justices agreed to hear appeals over the Trump policy that keeps taxpayer-funded clinics from referring women for abortions and the “public charge” rule that could deny permanent residency status to immigrants because of their use of food stamps, Medicaid, housing vouchers or other public benefits. The cases won't be argued before the fall, and they could be affected by President Joe Biden's orders to potentially reconsider both policies.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to review a hardline Trump immigration rule

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the legality of one of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration rules that bars immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from obtaining legal permanent residency. President Joe Biden, who has criticized Trump's immigration approach, is widely expected to dump the so-called "public charge" rule.

  • 4 women who ran empowerment workshops killed in Pakistan

    "Is this the way to give back to someone for the hard work they were doing for the poor?” their employer told NBC News.

  • Customers, staff fired back in US gun store shooting

    A person entered a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, prompting customers and staff to open fire on the shooter.

  • Canadian banks set for earnings decline but investors optimistic about recovery

    Canadian banks are set to post their fourth straight year-on-year quarterly profit drop when they report results next week, the longest decline streak since the financial crisis, on margin compression and declining commercial lending, but flattening loan loss provisions signal a turning point, investors said. Banks' profit margins are also expected to get a boost from rising 10-year bond yields in Canada and the United States in future quarters as short-term rates remain near zero. Analysts estimate the nation's six biggest lenders - Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada - will post an average decline of 4.3% in first-quarter profit from the previous three months and 12% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • Black Walmart worker arrested after being stopped for walking in the snow in Texas

    Rodney Reese says that since George Floyd killing, he gets nervous when interacting with law enforcement officials

  • Sen. Ted Cruz questions AG nominee Merrick Garland. After Mexico trip, should he quarantine?

    Sen. Ted Cruz is will question attorney general nominee Merrick Garland in person. He's tested negative for COVID twice since returning from Mexico.

  • ‘Most attendees want him dead’: Pence’s decision to skip CPAC backed by his supporters

    Annual conference, which will feature Donald Trump, comes weeks after Capitol riot

  • Biden news - live: Trump claims ‘persecution’ in Scotus tax ruling as flags fly half-mast to mark Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Ted Cruz called for state energy regulation despite lauding Texas' lack of regulation 2 years ago

    He praised minimal energy regulation in 2019, but is now changing his tune after Texans received high power bills amid a catastrophic winter storm.

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.

  • Navy Veteran Dies After Police Allegedly Kneel on His Neck During Mental Health Crisis

    A Filipino American man in Antioch, California has reportedly died after a police officer kneeled on the man's neck. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred during a police intervention last December while the man was suffering from a mental health crisis. Angelo Quinto, 30, had been slipping into episodes of paranoia after he sustained a head injury, his family said.

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.

  • Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’

    The View/ABCMeghan McCain, who may have been reading too many Ben Shapiro tweets Monday morning, embarked on one of her signature rants during which she both complained about not getting a COVID-19 vaccine yet—despite her position as a co-host of very important daytime talk show The View—and called on President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and replace him with someone who actually “does understand science.”She began by sharing a clip of Fauci on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend resisting Dana Bash’s plea to give concrete advice to vaccinated grandparents about how to visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. “There will be recommendations coming out. I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV,” he said. “I would want to sit down with the team and take a look at that.”“So I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain said, explaining she has “respect” for the pandemic that has now taken more than half a million American lives and doesn’t mean to “downplay” the tragedy. “That being said, next week it will be a year since we left the studio and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been,” she continued. “And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”“It's terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” she said, comparing the U.S. response to a billboard from Israel she saw online—“Get a shot, take a shot”—that promised people they could go to bars with their friends after getting vaccinated.Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Go at It Over American ‘Enemy’ Ted Cruz“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” the 36-year-old pundit said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”“I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn,” she continued, “but this rollout has been a disaster. And I understand President Trump can take much of the blame, but now we’re in the Biden administration and I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it.“So I’m over Dr. Fauci,” McCain declared. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”It’s one thing to criticize the Biden administration’s messaging around vaccines, but for McCain to suggest that Fauci doesn’t “understand science” was clearly beyond the pale for moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who talked over her co-host and threw to commercial as she explained, “I know what I’m saying is controversial, I really do. But I’m not a phony and I’m not going to come on air and say something different than what I’m saying privately.”Comedian Colin Quinn: Why I’m ‘Actually Glad’ I Got COVIDRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Merrick Garland assures senators he'd resign as attorney general if asked to do something unethical

    Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, has spent a fair amount of time telling Republican senators during his confirmation hearing Monday that he'll operate as independently as possible in the role, and it appears they were satisfied with his assurances. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) asked Garland if he would resign in response to any unlawful or unethical requests from the executive branch. The judge explained he would first tell "the president or whoever else was asking me to do that" that the request was, in fact, unlawful. But, Garland continued, if he was unable to divert the plan to a more ethical course, he would indeed step down. With that in mind, Garland said he isn't concerned about a situation like that arising because President Biden has made it "abundantly clear" privately and publicly "that investigations and prosecutions will be left to the Justice Department." Merrick Garland says he would resign as attorney general if he is asked to do anything unethical or illegal "I do not expect this to happen with this president," he says https://t.co/oUhkOohuwV pic.twitter.com/ZTTHpSCisU — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2021 Earlier in the hearing, Garland said his vision for the Justice Department is to "dispense the law fairly and impartially without respect to persons and without respect to political," which he said is in line with both his personality and "everything I've done in my career." More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayResign, Andrew CuomoTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters

  • Florida official to ignore DeSantis order to lower flags in honor of Rush Limbaugh

    Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced she would disregard an order by Gov. Ron DeSantis to lower flags to half-staff to pay tribute to Rush Limbaugh, the conservative firebrand radio host who died last week.