British-Israeli family among seven wounded in rocket attack from Gaza

Robert Wolf stands inside his house that was hit by a rocket in the village of Mishmeret, north of Tel Aviv - Getty Images Europe

Several members of a British-Israeli family, including two infants, were wounded on Monday when a rocket fired from Gaza slammed into their home in central Israel.

Robert and Susan Wolf, originally from London, were at home with their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren when the long-range rocket destroyed their house in the town of Mishmeret.

Mr and Mrs Wolf were at home with their son and his wife and two infant children as well as one daughter when the rocket struck. “If we hadn’t got to the bomb shelter in time I would be burying all my family,” Mr Wolf said, standing outside the wreckage of their home.

Seven people were injured in the blast including Mr and Mrs Wolf, as well two of their grandchildren. None of the injuries are life-threatening, Israeli authorities said.

The Israeli military said the rocket was fired by Hamas, the Islamist militant group which controls Gaza, and comes just a week after rockets were fired at Tel Aviv for the first time since 2014.

Hamas have not yet responded to their allegation.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, is cutting short his trip Washington in response and said Israel would respond “forcefully” to the attack.

“There has been a criminal attack on the State of Israel and we will respond forcefully. In light of the security events I have decided to cut short my visit to the US,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“In a few hours I will meet with President Trump; I will return to Israel immediately afterwards in order to manage our actions from close at hand.”

Israeli warplanes are likely to strike Hamas targets in Gaza in the coming hours.

The Israeli military sent reinforcement to the Gaza border in expectation of a potential escalation against Hamas. Hamas fighters abandoned many of their of their border posts.

The rocket struck at around 5.20am, landing a direct hit on the Wolfs’ house in Mishmeret. Seven people were injured in the attack but four have already been released from hospital

Mrs Wolf, 60, suffered shrapnel wounds and is being kept in hospital. A six-month-old girl, understood to be the Wolfs’ granddaughter, is also being kept in hospital.

The family's two dogs, a German shepherd and a bulldog, were both killed in the blast, a neighbour said.

The Wolfs moved to Israel more than 20 years ago and made their home in Mishmeret, a prosperous town north east of Tel Aviv. Mr Wolf runs a successful glass company in Israel.

Standing outside his home, Mr Wolf said his family had made it to a bomb shelter seconds before the rocket struck. “We would all have been dead if we didn’t do what we were supposed to do,” he said.

He did not comment on what Israel’s response should be but said: “With all the games of politicians - and all the blowing out their chests, and they're wonderful people and great people who will save us - this is the real price and I just paid it. I nearly lost my family."

David Quarrey, the UK ambassador to Israel, condemned the rocket strikes, saying "there can be no justification of any kind for this attack".

We unequivocally condemn today’s rocket attack into Israel from Gaza. Our thoughts are with the British-Israeli family whose house in Mishmeret was hit. There can be no justification of any kind for this attack, whose consequences could have been devastating. — David Quarrey (@DavidQuarrey) March 25, 2019