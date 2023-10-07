Netanyahu Delivers Statement From Tel Aviv Following Hamas Attacks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement from Tel Aviv following a Hamas attack on southern Israel on Saturday, October 7.

According to the IDF, dozens of fighter jets targeted 17 military compounds and four Hamas headquarters throughout Gaza. The IDF said approximately 2,200 rockets had been fired into Israel from Gaza.

“Dear citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said on Saturday, according to a translation, "Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war.

He continued, “We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us.”

Israel’s emergency services organization, Magen David Adom, said that as of 3:30 pm approximately 40 people had been killed in the attack, dubbed the “Battle of al Aqsa Flood” by Hamas forces. Earlier Magen David Adom said it had treated “hundreds of further victims.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported at least 232 deaths in Gaza as of 9:17 pm local time on Saturday.

Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for their public statements of support of Israel.

“I am now addressing all citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said. “We stand together in the battle. This war will take time … But I can guarantee one thing: with the help of God, with the help of the joint forces of all of us, with the help of our faith in the eternity of Israel – we will win.” Credit: Israeli PM via Storyful