9

Netanyahu will form extreme right-wing government after Israeli election victory

Jotam Confino
·7 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel — Benjamin Netanyahu will return to power, thanks to the rise of Israel's far right, which won a majority of parliament seats in Tuesday's election, according to near-final results released Thursday. The rise of relgious parties even ousted the establishment left-wing party for the first time since 1992.

The triumph clears the way for Netanyahu to form the most right-wing government in the history of Israel, which was formed as a socialist democratic state. The government could have vast implications for the LGBTQ community, secular citizens and Palestinians. U.S. Jewish groups have raised concerns about the bloc's agenda.

Israel's Channel 12 reported Thursday that the Central Elections Committee is giving a narrow majority to Nentanyahu and his Likud-led government.

Netanyahu's bloc is expected to pick up 64 out of 120 seats in the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, according to Channel 12.

Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to polling station during Israeli elections in Jerusalem, on Nov. 1, 2022.
Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to polling station during Israeli elections in Jerusalem, on Nov. 1, 2022.

Why it matters

The far-right Religious Zionism party is expected to play a crucial role in Netanyahu's government and receive senior ministry portfolios.

The party is known for its anti-LGBTQ policies and hateful rhetoric against Arab-Israelis and Palestinians, and could also affect Israel’s relations with the U.S., its most important ally.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, warned Netanyahu when they met in September in Israel against forming a coalition with the far-right party, noting it could harm U.S.-Israel relations, according to Axios.

HERZOG AT THE WHITE HOUSE: Biden meets with Israeli president ahead of Israel's election for prime minister

Here’s where the party’s influence is expected to be felt:

Netanyahu's corruption cases could disappear

Netanyahu is on trial for corruption in three different cases, accused of fraud, breach of trust and bribery. He faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

This could all change if his allies in Religious Zionist make do on their election campaign promise: abolishing offenses of fraud and breach of trust against lawmakers.

The proposal has been widely criticized for being a highly tailored legal move, aimed at terminating a large part of Netanyahu’s trial. The re-elected prime minister responded to this criticism by saying the reforms won’t apply to him retroactively.

Robbie Sabel, professor of International Law at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, echoed a number of Israeli legal experts in disputing Netanyahu’s assertion, telling USA TODAY “if the offense is abolished, you can’t convict someone of it. So they don't have to say it will apply retroactively. If they abolish it, Netanyahu cannot be convicted of those offenses.”

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar called the party’s legal reform plan “a paradise for government corruption,” while Prime Minister Yair Lapid said it’s a “deliberate campaign to cancel Netanyahu’s trial,” which would mean the end of Israeli democracy “as we know it.”

Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their ballots during Israeli elections in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their ballots during Israeli elections in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Plan to curb power of Supreme Court

Religious Zionism’s plan to reform the legal system in Israel also seeks to curb the Supreme Court’s power, preventing the Supreme Court from striking down parliament legislation that would violate one of Israel’s Basic Laws – the closest Israel comes to a constitution.

The anti-Netanyahu parties have accused this move of being an attack on democracy.  The move would be legal since “there is no limit to what parliament can do," Sabel said.

Israel’s Supreme Court is, like in many other countries, considered a gatekeeper protecting civil rights.

The judicial reform plan also would make sure that a majority of the committee that appoints Supreme Court judges are elected officials – a change from the current committee’s structure where a majority are un-elected officials. This, Sabel said, would arguably make the committee “more political.”

LGBTQ community

Israel has made significant progress on LGBTQ rights in the past couple of years, thanks to left and right-wing secular parties, allowing gay couples to jointly adopt and legally access surrogacy, as well as being home to one of the most famous annual Gay Pride parades in the world.

But with Religious Zionism in power, hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community is becoming an increasingly accepted part of Israeli society.

Party leader Betzalel Smotrich declared himself a “proud homophobe” and has made a number of derogatory comments against the LGBTQ community, saying homosexuality isn’t “healthy for society” and comparing recognition of the community to “driving through a red light.”

Ofer Neumann, CEO of Israel Gay Youth, said he believes the “darkness” Religious Zionism brings into the LGBTQ community comes from its rhetoric rather than what it can actually achieve politically.

“I'm not sure they're as eager to actually bring to life their bizarre ideas of what a person can or can’t do. I think they rather use it as a political tool in order to win more votes from people who are driven by hate,” Neumann told USA TODAY.

Religious Zionism might vote against any further laws aimed at strengthening the rights of the LGBTQ community, but a majority of Israeli lawmakers oppose its views, including Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Neumann said Netanyahu’s Likud party “doesn’t believe” in the words of Smotrich and the party's No. 2, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Likud prides itself of being an encompassing liberal party, often using one of its highest ranking members who is openly gay, Amir Ohana, as the best example.

“The battle of reality is determined by the powers of progress, and Religious Zionism is losing that battle,” Neumann said.

Fate of Palestinians

When Arab and Jewish politicians from the left and right wing toppled Netanyahu in June 2021 and created the most diverse coalition in the country’s history, many saw this as an opportunity to lower the tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

However, a string of Palestinian terror attacks and Israeli military operations in the West Bank has put 2022 on a trajectory to be the most violent year in the West Bank since 2005, according to UN’s Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland.

Human rights activist and political analyst Bassem Eid said the prospects of having Religious Zionism in the next Israeli government is a “disaster,” for Palestinians.

“There is no doubt this will make the situation for Palestinians much worse,” Eid said.

One of the effects will be a continuation of the growing settlement enterprise in the West Bank, which is receiving full support from Religious Zionism.

Ben-Gvir has a particular goal that worries Eid, namely the eviction of Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Jerusalem’s municipality has been at loggerheads with the families for decades, arguing that they are residing there illegally without proper documentation of ownership.

The families, on the other hand, have lived there for generations, some dating back to before Israel was established in 1948, saying they indeed have legal paperwork.

Israeli-Arabs

Another minority in Israel that is worried about the Religious Zionism party’s power in the next government is the Arab-Israelis, who constitute some 20% of the country.

The party calls Arab-Israeli lawmakers “terrorists” – with Ben-Gvir going as far as advocating deportation of “illoyal” Arab-Israelis.

Jafar Farah, the director of the Mossawa Advocacy Center for Arab minority in Israel, pointed at two main issues that worry him about the far-right party: house demolitions and police violence.

“It’s expected that the government will immediately implement house demolitions against some Bedouins in the Negev desert,” Farah told USA TODAY. An estimated 80.000 Bedouins in the Negev desert, which covers most of southern Israel, live in what is known as “unrecognized villages” or outposts, making any construction on their homes subject to demolitions.

Farah, who prefers the term Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel, also expects an increase in police violence against the community, saying there has been a “total failure” to investigate those injured or killed by police in the past 20 years.

The Religious Zionism party will encourage “police officers to use more live fire in confrontations” with people in the community, Farah said.

As for the increasing violence internally in the Arab-Israeli community, which so far has seen 88 people killed in 2022, Farah isn’t optimistic that Netanyahu will invest the much needed police resources to fight organized crime.

“Netanyahu also spoke a lot about fighting crime in our community. But in the end he did nothing,” when he was in power, Farah added.

The outgoing government has also been widely criticized for failing to combat organized crime in Arab-Israeli communities, despite having an Arab-Israeli party in the coalition.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Benjamin Netanyahu wins Israeli vote, bringing right-wing government

Recommended Stories

  • Israel counts last votes as Netanyahu's majority firms up

    Israeli election officials were tallying the final votes from national elections on Thursday, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking likely to reclaim the premiership with a comfortable majority backed by far-right allies. A last-minute surprise is still possible, if a small dovish group is able to sneak past the electoral threshold needed to enter parliament and hold back the size of Netanyahu’s majority. Israel held its fifth election in four years on Tuesday, a protracted political crisis that saw voters divided over Netanyahu's fitness to serve while on trial for corruption.

  • Biden warns ‘Democracy is at risk’, urges voters to consider this in midterms

    In a speech in which he condemned political violence and election denialism, President Biden urged Americans to consider the threat to democracy when they cast their ballots in the midterm election. “I hope you’ll make the future of our democracy an important part of your decision to vote and how you vote,” he said.

  • Meth disguised as green onions found hidden among green onions, feds say

    Inspectors found the drugs on a truck at the Otay Mesa crossing in California.

  • Pittsburgh Jews decry pro-Israel group’s support for Republican extremists

    Aipac is spending millions to oppose Democrat who would be Pennsylvania’s first Black female member of Congress

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH) By 48%?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Aleafia Health Inc...

  • Online Safety Bill to be rewritten amid fears Nicola Sturgeon could hijack it

    The Government’s flagship Online Safety Bill is to be rewritten amid fears it could be hijacked by Nicola Sturgeon.

  • Proclaiming St. Johns County-Israel Friendship Day

    St. Johns County proclaimed Nov. 8 the second St. Johns County-Israel Friendship Day on Tuesday at the St. Johns County Administration building.

  • 10 Best RV and Camping Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best RV and camping stocks. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best RV and Camping Stocks to Buy Now. According to an Allied Market Research report, the global recreational vehicle market was valued at $57.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to […]

  • Fact check: Campaign attack ad uses fake mugshot, and the candidate wasn’t convicted

    A Democratic television ad shows a photo of Republican candidate Brian Echevarria altered to look like a police mugshot.

  • U.S. factory orders rise moderately in September

    New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods increased moderately in September as a surge in bookings for civilian aircraft was partially offset by declines elsewhere, suggesting a loss of momentum in manufacturing amid rapidly rising borrowing costs. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that factory orders rose 0.3% after gaining 0.2% in August. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its policy rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the "cumulative tightening of monetary policy" it has enacted so far.

  • The Devolution of Kanye West Continues...THRICE

    The seemingly never-ending saga of Ye—the artist formerly known as Kanye West—continues as more and more developments arise in the aftermath of his anti-Semitic comments.

  • Plea from Ukraine first lady kicks off annual tech summit in Portugal

    One of the world's biggest tech conferences will get going in Lisbon on Wednesday, after Ukraine's first lady formally opened the event by urging participants to use their skills to save lives rather than end them.

  • A complete timeline of Kanye West's antisemitism fallout

    Page Six estimates the rapper could 'face financial crisis within months' as companies cut ties

  • What to know about an initiative that could result in closed Catholic churches in Columbus

    Real Presence, Real Future is a Columbus Catholic Diocese initiative that may result in some parishes closing.

  • Authorities seeking info on husband of 'Lady of the Dunes'

    Authorities in Massachusetts, who earlier this week said they had finally identified the “Lady of the Dunes,” the woman whose mutilated body was found on Cape Cod in 1974, are now looking for information about a man she may have married. The late Guy Rockwell Muldavin is believed to have married Ruth Marie Terry in February 1974, just a few months before the 37-year-old Terry's body was found in Provincetown, according to a statement Wednesday from state police, Provincetown police and the Cape and Islands district attorney's office.

  • Body camera video shows detective shoot man accused in fatal stabbing of stepmom in Miami Township

    Body camera video shows detective shoot man accused in fatal stabbing of stepmom in Miami Township

  • North Korea fires 6 ballistic missiles, launching tests for 2nd consecutive day

    One long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles were tested Thursday morning, South Korean officials said. Tokyo initially said the longer-range ballistic missile had flown over Japan, warning residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures to take shelter. Analysts suggested that the missile, which flew 472 miles and reached a height of 1,200 miles, was presumably an intercontinental ballistic missile that failed.

  • The 2022 midterm elections could cost $9.3B. Where is the money coming from? Who benefits?

    The fight for control of the House and Senate this year comes partly down to money. Who contributed this election and where did the money go?

  • Flint judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking appointment of more GOP election workers

    A Genesee County judge dismissed a Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee lawsuit seeking additional GOP election workers in Flint.

  • S. Koreans ashamed over safety failures in Halloween tragedy

    When Kim Kap Soo watched live broadcasts of the harrowing Halloween party crush that killed more than 150 people in Seoul last weekend, there was shock and sadness — but also the embarrassed realization that this wasn't the first time he'd seen South Korea suffer a devastating disaster as a result of official incompetence and safety failures. The crowd crush Saturday in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, has caused an outpouring of public sympathy toward the dead, mostly in their 20s and 30s, and demands for accountability for the tragedy. Similar crowd crushes have happened in other developed countries in recent years, but the death counts there were much smaller than in Itaewon, where 156 people died and 187 were injured.