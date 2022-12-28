Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority

FILE - Israel's Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrives during the swearing-in ceremony for Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday, Dec. 25, for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his new government. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line government has put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities a day before it's set to be sworn into office.

Netanyahu's Likud party released the new government's policy guidelines on Wednesday, the first of which is that it will “advance and develop settlement in all parts of the land of Israel — in the Galilee, Negev, Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria” — the Biblical names for the West Bank.

Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu’s new government — the most religious and hard-line in Israel’s history — is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, an ultranationalist religious faction and his Likud party. It is to be sworn in on Thursday.

Netanyahu is returning to power after he was ousted from office last year after serving as prime minister from 2009 to 2021. He will take office while on trial for allegedly accepting bribes, breach of trust and fraud, charges he denies.

Netanyahu’s partners are seeking widespread policy reforms that could alienate large swaths of the Israeli public, raise tensions with the Palestinians, and put the country on a collision course with the United States and American Jewry.

Several of Netanyahu’s key allies, including most of the Religious Zionism party, are ultranationalist West Bank settlers.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the activists calling for LGBTQ+ rights in South Korea

    A poll says only 38% of South Koreans support same-sex marriage, compared to a poll in the U.S. stating 70% of Americans support same-sex marriage. NBC's Meagan Fitzgerald speaks with South Korean activists who are calling on their government to take a key first step toward legal equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Sees Gain in East; Austria Warns of Blackout

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s economy may grow next year, and this year’s inflation may be less than expected, according to the head of the central bank, who cited the nation’s resilience in the face of Russia’s campaign to destroy energy infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads

  • 3 Insurance Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Will Rally in 2023

    Insurance stocks like EIG, MCY and MTG are expected to give solid returns in 2023, banking on improved pricing, increased technology advancements, improving rate environment and global expansion.

  • Chris Rock Shares First Teaser for Upcoming Historic Netflix Special 'Selective Outrage'

    Chris Rock is prepping for his next standup venture in 2023, with the release of the first teaser...

  • Nursing student killed by car doing ‘donuts’ at illegal Christmas street show, CA cops say

    The driver, who fled after striking her, faces hit-and-run charges, police say.

  • Israel's Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu called a vote in parliament on his new government for Thursday Dec. 29, the speaker of the Knesset said on Monday, after almost two months of coalition wrangling. Netanyahu's bloc of right-wing and religious parties won a clear victory in parliamentary elections last month, but the veteran leader has had a harder time than expected in finalizing deals with his partners. Despite campaigning together, Netanyahu has struggled to meet the demands of his allies, who have demanded a significant slice of power in exchange for their support.

  • Pakistan arrests suspects linked to bombing in Islamabad

    Authorities arrested five people suspected of involvement in last week's suicide car bombing that killed a police officer in the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan's interior minister said Tuesday. Rana Sanaullah Khan made the announcement on Twitter, saying the detainees included the suicide bomber's handler. Khan did not disclose the identity of the detainees and no spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, which had claimed responsibility for the attack, was immediately available for comment.

  • Russian Billionaire Urges Africa to Press EU on Fertilizer Snarl

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian fertilizer billionaire Andrey Melnichenko is lobbying politicians in Africa to pressure the European Union into finding a solution to the self-sanctioning he says is choking flows of food and vital crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to A

  • Ship insurers to cancel war cover for Russia, Ukraine from Jan 1

    Ship insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following an exit from the region by reinsurers in the face of steep losses. Reinsurers, who insure the insurers, typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on Jan. 1, giving them the first opportunity to scale back exposure since the war in Ukraine started, after being hit this year by losses related to the conflict and from Hurricane Ian in Florida.

  • Supreme Court keeps Trump-era immigration policy in place, with conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch dissenting: 'We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort'

    The policy, first enacted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, allows the United States to quickly expel asylum seekers at the border.

  • Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law

    President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year and the House on Dec. 14, requires the Bureau of Prisons to evaluate and enhance security camera, radio and public address systems at its 122 facilities.

  • 77 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest

    Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who have violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.

  • Stocks and US Futures Waver; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe struggled for direction along with US equity futures as news of further moves by China to reopen its economy failed to lift investor sentiment in the final week of a dismal year for markets.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry Res

  • Sanctions forcing Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure. Sweeping Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial system after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Sberbank is one of several major Russian banks to have been blocked from the international SWIFT payments system and some senior executives have been personally hit by sanctions.

  • Defeated George Santos opponent demands rematch, House Democrats pounce after NY Republican admits to lies

    House Democrats are calling for incoming GOP Congressman George Santos to resign or be kicked out of Congress after he admitted to lying about his work experience and education.

  • Zelenskyy promises rapid implementation of agreements reached in US

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, promises not to waste time and quickly implement everything that was agreed upon during his visit to the United States of America. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "Today I held an extended meeting on the results of my visit to the USA and the implementation of the agreements.

  • Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment From Russia Since May

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is set to import its first crude oil shipment from Russia in more than half a year, as the government pushes energy importers to stockpile fuel in a bid to avoid future shortages.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent

  • Russians want to reach administrative border of Donetsk Oblast by end of year

    The Russian occupiers have set themselves the goal of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast by the end of this year. Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "They [Russians - ed.

  • Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

    Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. “We come from all strata of society and from across the political spectrum,” the letter said.

  • One of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s capital now has its first metro rail, a Japanese-funded project that aims to ease commuting in one of the most congested cities in the world. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million