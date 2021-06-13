Netanyahu is out as new Israeli government survives confidence vote

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israel has a new prime minister for the first time since 2009 after a power-sharing government led by Naftali Bennett survived a confidence vote on Sunday. Bennett was sworn in as prime minister.

Why it matters: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister and the man around whom Israeli politics have revolved for a decade, will now become opposition leader. Bennett, a right-wing former Netanyahu protege, will lead the most ideologically diverse government in Israeli history.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The final vote was 60-59 with one abstention, the smallest possible majority for the new government.

Driving the news: Netanyahu fought desperately to avert this outcome, vehemently denouncing Bennett and pressuring fellow conservatives to abandon him ahead of the vote. Tensions were so high that the head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency warned of potential political violence.

  • Netanyahu used his last speech as prime minister to denounce President Biden's Iran policies and claim that Bennett would be too weak to stand up to Washington. As Bennett spoke, Netanyahu allies repeatedly interrupted him.

  • Shortly before the vote, Netanyahu was asked by reporters if he was committed to an orderly transfer of power and answered sarcastically: "No, there will be a revolution. What an idiotic question."

What's next: Netanyahu has also promised to quickly bring down the government, which could be quite fragile given its narrow majority and deep ideological divisions.

  • Netanyahu, meanwhile, will be leading the opposition while facing a corruption trial.

  • The latest: Netanyahu gave Bennett a brief, wordless handshake after the vote. The two will meet on Monday in order for Netanyahu to brief Bennett on several issues, but there will not be a formal ceremony to mark Bennett's arrival into office.

The big picture: Bennett became prime minister despite winning just 7 of the 120 seats in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in the March elections.

  • In the post-election chaos, he played the kingmaker role because neither Netanyahu nor Yair Lapid, the centrist opposition leader, could form a government without him.

  • Bennett ultimately elected to join with Lapid and an eclectic coalition of other parties — including the Islamist United Arab List, or Ra'am, the first Arab party to join an Israeli government in five decades.

  • Netanyahu has called Bennett's move the "fraud of the century" because Bennett had promised before the election not to partner with Lapid.

  • Under their coalition deal, Lapid and Bennett will both hold vetos on the government's policies, and Lapid will rotate in as prime minister after two years.

Biden issued a statement congratulating Bennett and Lapid and saying he looked forward to working with the new government.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • New Israeli government wins majority vote, ending Netanyahu tenure

    Heading into opposition, Netanyahu, 71, the most dominant Israeli politician of his generation, pledged he would soon return to power. In a raucous session in which Netanyahu's right-wing and ultra-Orthodox supporters shouted "shame" and "liar" at Bennett, parliament voted confidence in his new administration by a razor thin 60-59 majority. A former defence minister and a high-tech millionaire, Bennett, 49, was due to be sworn in shortly after the vote.

  • Explainer-Who's who in Israel's new patchwork coalition government

    Israel's new government, due to be sworn in on Sunday, consists of a hodgepodge of political parties that have little in common other than a desire to unseat veteran right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The coalition spans the far-left to the far-right and includes for the first time a small Islamist faction representing Israel's Arab minority. Now Bennett says he is joining with opponents to save the country from a period of political turmoil that could otherwise see a fifth election in just over two years.

  • Israeli Opposition Swears in New Government, Ousts Netanyahu

    Israeli opposition parties were sworn in as a new governing coalition on Sunday, formally ousting longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Iraq removes remains of 123 people killed by Islamic State in bid to identify victims

    Iraqi authorities said on Sunday that the remains of 123 people killed by Islamic State jihadists had been removed from a mass grave in a bid to identify them. The Badush prison massacre was one of the worst crimes IS carried out after it seized control of a third of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014. In June that year, IS fighters attacked the northwestern prison, freeing Sunni Muslim inmates and forcing 583 mainly Shiite prisoners into trucks, before driving them to a ravine and shooting t

  • Israel's Knesset votes in new government, Naftali Bennett named prime minister

    Naftali Bennett will lead Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu is voted out after 12 years as prime minister.

  • GOP congressman says US should 'start thinking about hitting back' at Russia

    Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, spoke out exclusively on ABC's "This Week" as President Joe Biden prepares for a high-stakes summit with Vladimir Putin.

  • With Marco Rubio’s seat up for grabs, Miami-Dade gets front-row seat to feisty Senate race | Editorial

    South Floridians, especially those in Miami-Dade, have just won a front-row seat to what is expected to be one of the most heated Senate races in the country in the 2022 midterms — the state’s senior Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Miami vs. Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando, who just announced her candidacy. or Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell. And that’s just so far.

  • Biden says he's 'satisfied' with G7's final stance on China

    Biden says he's 'satisfied' with G7's final stance on China

  • Netanyahu era ends in Israel as new government survives key parliament vote

    "He’s been here for so many years, and won so many elections, that for so many Israelis it’s difficult to imagine any other reality," said one analyst.

  • Netanyahu’s Record-Long Era as Israel’s Leader Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run in power was terminated as Israel’s parliament voted in a disparate coalition that’s pledged to put aside conflicting political ideologies in order to focus on national imperatives like charting an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Lawmakers in the 120-member parliament voted 60 to 59 with one abstention to install religious Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett as prime minister. He’s set to hand the reins in August 2023 to the centrist

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Talks About Making History In The White House Briefing Room & How Being A Pundit, Even On Fox News, Prepared Her For This Moment

    When White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre first stood before the media in the White House briefing room last month, the moment made history: She was the first African-American woman to do so in 30 years and the first LGBTQ woman to do so, period. While the briefing itself played out as many […]

  • Tea with the Queen: The Bidens fly to Windsor to enjoy the best of British pomp and ceremony

    The Queen met her 13th US president on Sunday as she hosted Joe Biden and his wife Jill for tea at Windsor Castle. The Bidens travelled to Berkshire on Marine One after attending the G7 summit in Cornwall. Wearing a bright pink outfit, the Queen greeted them in the Quadrangle of the castle, where she has spent much of her time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. A Guard of Honour formed of The Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a royal salute and the US national an

  • Biden sees 'potential' progress in Putin's openness to extraditing cyber criminals

    President Joe Biden sees a chance to improve relations with Russia, including on addressing the cyber crimes linked to Russia-based hackers.

  • California selects another 15 winners in vaccine lottery

    California selected another 15 people on Friday to win $50,000 each just for getting the coronavirus vaccine amid hopes from state officials that the chance of winning big money will convince skeptics to get inoculated ahead of the state's broad reopening next week. The lottery-style drawing selected winners from the nearly 22 million Californians who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. State officials identified the winners by what county they lived in, with plans to contact them in the coming days.

  • Tiger Woods' legendary triumph at Torrey Pines to be commemorated with plaque

    On Tuesday, a plaque will be unveiled adjacent to the 18th green on the South Course at Torrey Pines commemorating one of Tiger Woods’s most legendary moments. In 2008, the last time the picturesque San Diego layout hosted the US Open, Woods, so obviously nursing a painful left leg injury, converted a 12-footer on the 72nd hole to force a play-off against countryman Rocco Mediate, which he duly won. On the plaque are the words of the NBC commentator when the putt dropped: “Expect anything differ

  • G7 leaders agree to call out China's “nonmarket policies and human rights abuses"

    Group of Seven leaders on Sunday announced they have agreed work together to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices” and to press Beijing to respect human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.Why it matters: President Biden went into the summit hoping to present a united front against Beijing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe final communiqué also announced the countries' intention to work together on infrastructure proj

  • Israeli epoch comes to close as Netanyahu, longest-serving leader, is out

    Israeli parliament's vote of confidence in the new government pushes Netanyahu aside, installing another right-wing leader, Naftali Bennett, in his place.

  • Italy is turning an abandoned island that was once home to a spooky prison into an Alcatraz-style tourist attraction

    An $83 million renovation would turn the island's abandoned prison bakery into a café and the former football locker room into a low-cost hostel.

  • Leaked records of billionaires' miniscule taxes rekindle debate on tax policy, wealth gap

    ProPublica published details of the leaked tax returns of 25 of the wealthiest Americans, showing that most payed little to nothing in income tax.

  • Tennis-Nadal concedes best player won after losing to Djokovic in Paris

    Rafael Nadal was his usual gracious self despite suffering his first defeat at Roland Garros since 2015 as he went out to world number one Novak Djokovic in the the French Open semi-finals on Friday, saying his opponent had deserved his victory. It was only 13-time champion Nadal's third defeat here since his debut in 2005 and the first time in 115 best-of-five-set matches on clay that he had lost after taking the opening set. With the temperature dropping as the sun started to set, Nadal's usually devastating top spin was less effective and top seed Djokovic started an unlikely comeback after losing the first five games to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2.