Netanyahu meets 'great friend' Argentinian President Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Netanyahu "thanked the President for his decision to declare Hamas a terrorist organization and for his unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself," according to his office.

Israel's prime minister also praised Milei as a "great friend of the Jewish state," and praised his plan to move the Argentinian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The relocation of embassies to Jerusalem is controversial. It is widely believed in the international community that the status of Jerusalem should be determined in future peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel claims the whole of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state of Palestine.

The new Argentinian President met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday, as part of his first bilateral trip abroad.

The Argentinian head of state also visited the Western Wall and the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Milei is considered a loyal ally of Israel and repeatedly expresses great interest in the Jewish faith.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R) receives Argentina's President Javier Milei. Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO/dpa

