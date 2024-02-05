Netanyahu: More than half of Hamas fighters dead or wounded, no cease-fire near. Live updates

Israel has destroyed 18 of 24 Hamas military battalions and has killed or wounded more than half of the militant group's fighters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday.

Anything short of "total victory" would mean thousands of Israeli's forced from their communities along the Gaza border could not return to their homes, he said. Eventually the militants would attack again and Iran, Hezbollah and others would "celebrate" while destroying the region, Netanyahu said. Israel has estimated that Hamas had about 40,000 militants at the start of the war.

"We are on the way to total victory and I want to tell you that we are committed to it and will not give up on it," Netanyahu told company commanders at the Armored Corps Memorial at Latrun, 15 miles west of Jerusalem. "We will not stop the war without achieving this goal of total victory."

Netanyahu spoke at his Likud party’s weekly faction meeting, emphasizing that cease-fire talks were continuing but that a deal is not near. Israel, he says, wants a deal similar to the one that resulted in the release of more than 100 hostages in November. But no deal for the remaining hostages will be tied to a complete withdrawal for Israeli forces from Gaza, he said.

"Hamas has demands that we will not agree to," Netanyahu said.

∎ American porn actor Whitney Wright, who advocates online for Palestinians, traveled to Iran and filmed herself throughout Tehran. Pornography is illegal in Iran and could carry the death penalty.

∎ Iranian leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on leaders of the Islamic world to cut all economic ties to Israel. "The issue of Gaza is a serious matter, and the elite of the Islamic world, including scholars, scientists, politicians and the media can play a significant role here,” he told the state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Saudi Arabia on Monday for another round of talks aimed at brokering a deal to halt the bloodshed in Gaza and return militant-held hostages to Israel. Blinken will also visit Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank before returning Thursday. His office said Blinken will continue working to prevent the war from expanding across the region and stress that the U.S. "will take appropriate steps" to defend its personnel and the right to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels continue to wreak havoc on commercial shipping.

The trip marks Blinken's fifth visit to the region since Oct. 7, when Hamas-backed militants stormed into southern Israel on a rampage that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. More than 240 people were taken hostage as the militants fled back to Gaza. Israel's military response has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians and left much of the enclave that is home to 2 million people in ruins.

