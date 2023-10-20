Netanyahu Party Member Furiously Threatens Russia—on Russian State TV

An Israeli politician issued a series of furious threats against Russia during an appearance on a Russian state-controlled TV network Thursday, vowing to retaliate against Moscow’s actions during the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Amir Weitmann, the founder and chairman of the libertarian caucus in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said “Russia will pay the price” after Israel defeats Hamas. “Russia will pay the price?” British RT host Rory Suchet asked incredulously. “Russia is supporting the enemies of Israel,” Weitmann raged. “Russia is supporting Nazi people who want to commit genocide on us.” He went on to add: “We’re not forgetting what you are doing. We’re not forgetting. We will come. We will make sure that Ukraine wins. We will make sure that you pay the price for what you have done.” In a televised address Thursday night, President Joe Biden linked Hamas and Russia, saying they “both want to annihilate a neighboring democracy.”

Amir Weitmann, member of Israel's ruling Likud Party threatens Russia on RT



"After we win this war...we will make sure that Ukraine wins...Russia will pay the price..."



The masks are off... pic.twitter.com/WatMZAiBq3 — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) October 19, 2023

Read it at Newsweek

Read more at The Daily Beast.