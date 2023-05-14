Netanyahu praises Israel's conduct in Gaza

STORY: Israeli forces had "successfully concluded five days of fighting the Islamic Jihad terrorist group," Netanyahu said at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, without mentioning a ceasefire agreement.

Israel reopened its goods and commercial border crossings, allowing fuel to flow to the lone power plant in the blockaded coastal enclave. Shops and public offices reopened and crowds returned to streets that had been deserted for days.

Leaders from both sides of the conflict confirmed their commitment to the truce, but gave different interpretations of the terms, such as whether Israel would end targeted killings of Palestinian militant leaders.