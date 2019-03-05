As Netanyahu rails against 'witch hunt,' some Israelis see end of an era

If Benjamin Netanyahu, a silver-tongued tough guy and master political survivor, has succeeded in one thing in his past decade as prime minister of Israel, it’s in making it almost impossible for his citizens – even his fiercest critics – to imagine the country without him at the helm.

But last week, a lengthy investigation produced what promises to be a 57-page indictment against him in three cases involving fraud, bribery, and breach of trust. And heading into a general election in April, a new political rival has emerged in the form of a popular general whose new centrist party, Blue and White, has surged ahead of Mr. Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party in the polls.

Even as Netanyahu launches a fight for his political life with what analysts say is a one-two punch strategy of racism toward Israel’s Arab citizens and false statements about his rivals and the media, Israelis are beginning to contemplate the twilight of his reign.

Recommended: Israel’s own ‘witch hunt’ ... and a test for the rule of law

“Fake cases” was Netanyahu’s summation of the announced indictments, and on Monday, to cheers at a campaign rally, he led a chant of “Bibi or Tibi.” Bibi is his own nickname, and Tibi is Ahmed Tibi, a long-time Arab Knesset member and popular target of the right.

To improve his chances at coalition-building after the vote, Netanyahu also arranged for the ideological heirs of an extreme right-wing party, once outlawed as racist, to join a religious faction, a move that has been condemned across the spectrum in Israel and among American Jews.

Even if Likud manages to win in the April Knesset election and form the next government, it’s unlikely Netanyahu would be able to remain premier once a trial against him begins, analysts say.

Nevertheless there is no law blocking him from doing so. And as both his supporters and critics point out ­– and as towering campaign billboards featuring a photo of Netanyahu and President Trump shaking hands next to the words “Netanyahu, In A Different League” imply – normal rules don’t seem to apply in his case.

SHIFT ON THE RIGHT

“He’s become King Bibi for a lot of people,” says Yuval Deleeuw, the owner of a flower shop and café in Tel Aviv. He has never supported Netanyahu and says he will most likely vote for the Blue and White party. “But I am hearing from friends who vote Likud that they are getting tired of him, and feel like it’s time for a change.”

Yehuda Carmel, an entrepreneur from the coastal city of Netanya who has usually voted for right-wing parties, has this message for Netanyahu: Time’s up.

“I think he became corrupt and it’s no longer fitting for him to remain in office. And yes, he has had some diplomatic achievements – but recently the failures have piled up in many directions, despite the stories he tries to sell us as the master of international relations and Mr. Security,” Mr. Carmel says. “I think he’s lost his place, and at the end of the day he’ll end up in jail.”

He, too, says he is planning to vote for Blue and White.

According to a poll Tuesday by Walla, an Israeli news site, the Blue and White party is leading Likud by five seats in parliament. The party, named for the colors of Israel’s flag, is led by Benny Gantz, a retired general and political newcomer whose most recent job was military chief of staff. Mr. Gantz is joined by Yair Lapid, who merged his popular centrist party in the Knesset, to create a united front against Netanyahu.

Netanyahu says the choice is between “a strong government led by me, or a weak leftist government of Lapid and Gantz.”

Despite Netanyahu’s description, the pair swing more hawk than dove and have promoted the message that, unlike Netanyahu, they will put the country’s interests first, not their own. Gantz and Mr. Lapid are both the sons of Holocaust survivors who, the two say they recently found out, once shared a room in the Budapest ghetto.

MISTAKES UNDER PRESSURE

Akiva Eldar, a veteran analyst, says Netanyahu feels the pressure and is making mistakes, especially the political lifeline he threw to the followers of the late Meir Kahane, an American immigrant rabbi and ideological father of the Jewish militant fringe-right who called Arabs “dogs” and advocated expelling Palestinians.

“He is now acting like a wounded animal in the corner and fighting for his life,” says Mr. Eldar, a columnist for Al-Monitor. His main mistake, he says, was “to bring into his own fold the Kahanists, something even AIPAC [the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee] cannot abide, and that’s saying a lot because they usually are able to accept anything.”