Netanyahu says he's 'determined to continue' Gaza airstrikes

Catherine Garcia
·1 min read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected President Biden's call for a "significant de-escalation" of the violence between Israel and Hamas, tweeting that he is "determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved, to restore peace and security to you, the citizens of Israel."

The fighting is now in its 10th day, and at least 227 Palestinians, including 64 children, have been killed in Gaza, while 12 people, including two children, have been killed in Israel. Israel said its airstrikes have been targeting Hamas in an attempt to degrade its military capabilities, and a senior Israeli military official told The Washington Post that so far, more than 60 miles of underground tunnels and 80 rocket launchers have been destroyed.

Israel, the official said, has had "a factory of [Hamas] targets" in mind for years, ready to hit them when the "opportunity" came up. "We are assessing whether the achievements are enough to bring the message to Hamas," he added. "We can go more days, more weeks."

Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but lately not with the same speed as earlier in the conflict, the Post reports. Egypt is leading the efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, and per Reuters, senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk told Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV he expects one will be brokered "within a day or two."

More stories from theweek.com
Joe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'
Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day
Justice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalists

Recommended Stories

  • How India’s relationship with the Israelis and Palestinians changed from Nehru to Modi

    India’s position on Israel and Palestine has a long history of careful diplomacy, right from the time of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

  • We’ll stand up to China as the sheriff of the seas, says Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has said the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth will show “our friends in China” the UK's belief in the international law of the sea. The Prime Minister made his comments ahead of the £3 billion aircraft carrier’s first operational deployment to Asia, where it will interact with more than 40 nations. Mr Johnson said: "One of the things we'll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea, and in a confident but not a confrontational way, we will be vindicating that point.” Mr Johnson add that while “we don't want to antagonise anybody”, the Government believes that “the United Kingdom plays a very important role, with friends and partners, the Americans, the Dutch, the Australians, the Indians many, many others, in upholding the rule of law, the international rules-based system on which we all depend”. It comes after The Telegraph revealed that the warship will sail through the South China Sea (a vital shipping route which Beijing has become increasingly assertive over in recent years) but will not sail through the Taiwan Strait, despite Beijing's vow to annex Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. Admiral Lord West, the former first sea lord, previously said such a move was "unnecessary". "I think it's enough of a statement by going through the South China Sea," he said. "You don't need to rub people's faces in it by travelling through the Formosa Strait."

  • This Teeny-Tiny Sub Carries Navy SEALs to Their Next Mission

    The Dry Combat Submersible allows SEALs to infiltrate from underwater without breathing gear.

  • Israel and Hamas approve ceasefire in Gaza

    Tel Aviv — President Biden welcomed the imminent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after eleven days of fighting in a White House statement on Thursday.The state of play: Israel's Security Cabinet voted earlier Thursday evening to approve the ceasefire, which is set to go into effect at 2am local time (7pm ET). Hamas also backed the ceasefire, but the sides have issued sharply contrasting messages about its terms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Israeli prime minister’s office said the “mutual and unconditional ceasefire" was a straightforward “quiet for quiet" agreement, though both Israel and Hamas had accepted Egypt’s proposal to discuss more Gaza-related issues at a later stage.But several Hamas officials claimed the ceasefire agreement included commitments about Israeli policy in Jerusalem — including policing at the Al-Aqsa mosque and the possible evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem in favor of Jewish settlers — which a senior Israel official flatly denied in a comment to Axios.Background: The current escalation began last Monday in Jerusalem after Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, where Palestinians had been protesting the potential evictions. After the raid, Hamas fired rockets on Israel.What's next: Egypt, which negotiated the ceasefire with both parties, announced that a security delegation would travel to Gaza and Israel to monitor and help stabilize the ceasefire.Driving the news: Both sides intensified their attacks over the last 24 hours in anticipation of a ceasefire. Gaza health officials say at least 232 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the crisis, including 65 children. Twelve people have been killed in Israel.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been under growing international pressure to approve a ceasefire, including from the Biden administration, but had insisted up to now that Israel needed additional time to complete its military objectives in Gaza.Biden was criticized from many in his own party for declining to publicly call for a ceasefire earlier in the crisis, but the White House argued that its strategy of quiet diplomacy would be more effective.Biden held his first phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi before the ceasefire was announced on Thursday. He also spoke with Netanyahu for what he said was the sixth time during the crisis, and praised the Israeli prime minister for seeking a ceasefire.Behind the scenes: The Israeli Security Cabinet's decision to back the ceasefire was unanimous. According to an official who attended the cabinet meeting, the chiefs of the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin-Bet intelligence service both recommended ending the operation, contending that its objectives had been achieved and two or three additional days of fighting would not lead to further gains.The message from the security chiefs, the source says, was “we are done."What they're saying: The Israeli security chiefs briefed the cabinet ministers that Hamas' military capabilities were badly damaged — including the group's most sensitive assets like drones, anti-tank units, tunnels and tools for intelligence gathering and electronic warfare. Hamas still has a stockpile of rockets capable of reaching Tel Aviv, the officials said, but its rocket systems were damaged as well.A senior Hamas official in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, told Al-Mayadeen Television that Hamas received guaranties from the Egyptian mediators that the Israeli aggression in Gaza and Jerusalem would stop. “We won and created a new equation with Israel," he claimed.Biden said in his televised statement that the U.S. would work with the UN to give humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza and help with the reconstruction process. “We will do it together with the Palestinian Authority not with Hamas and in a way that will not allow Hamas to re-arm," Biden said. That's a difficult proposition since Hamas controls Gaza.Biden also said he was committed to replenishing Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system after the crisis, which could mean additional U.S. military aid to Israel.Biden stressed that there was an opportunity to make progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and that he is committed to use it. Few leaders in the region share his optimism.Worth noting: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz updated Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the ceasefire in a call on Thursday evening. Gantz thanked Austin for the U.S. support during the operation and stressed that he hopes the ceasefire will hold, the Israel ministry of defense said in a statement.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden awards first Medal of Honor as president to Korean War hero who led Army Rangers in brutal battle against hundreds of enemy troops

    Ralph Puckett Jr. received the highest military honor for valor for his actions in a battle where his troops were outnumbered almost 10 to one.

  • Oil falls 2% on possible return of Iranian supply

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 2% on Thursday, marking a third day of losses, after diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift U.S. sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech that sanctions on oil, shipping, petrochemicals, insurance and the central bank had been dealt with in the talks. "There’s room in the global market for more Iranian oil but in the short term that’s what is weighing on us today."

  • Gervonta Davis expects to be at his best 140 pounds

    Gervonta Davis said he expects to be at his best when he fights Mario Barrios at 140 pounds on June 26.

  • Foundation raises $1 billion to fight anti-Asian hate

    A foundation launched by prominent Asian American business leaders earlier this month said Thursday it has raised more than $1 billion to support Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The announcement from The Asian American Foundation, or TAAF, came minutes after President Joe Biden signed legislation aimed at curtailing the rise in hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the United States.

  • Canada's regulator announces new minimum qualifying rate for uninsured mortgages

    "This is an attempt to slow down the price growth in the Canadian real estate market plain and simple."

  • Lindsey Vonn Dating Tequila Company Founder Diego Osorio: They're 'Getting to Know Each Other'

    Lindsey Vonn was spotted out with the tequila company founder in New York City this week

  • Outside competition to challenge Xfinity Series regulars at COTA

    By all accounts, the NASCAR Xfinity Series competitors are eager to give the Circuit of The Americas a true “go” this weekend with championship contenders prepared to have to hold off NASCAR Cup Series regulars as well as a handful of sports-car aces as the series debuts Saturday at the renowned road course. The Pit […]

  • Adorable toddler stumbles through a field of dandelions

    An adorable toddler stumbles through a field of dandelions.

  • Body Camera Footage Shows Louisiana State Troopers Punching and Tasering Black Man in Fatal Arrest

    Details regarding the 2019 death of Ronald Greene after an altercation with Louisiana state troopers have been shrouded in mystery, with Greene’s family accusing the State Police of attempting a cover up. Police officials initially said that Greene died on impact after his car crashed into a tree. Recently released body camera footage of the incident paints a very different, and far more horrific picture.

  • Israel-Gaza: For some, a ceasefire won't matter

    Hamas is saying that they expect a ceasefire to halt the conflict sweeping Israel and the Palestinian territories within days.And an Egypt security source says both sides have agreed to one in principle, working now on the details - Egypt being one of the central countries trying to find a diplomatic end to it all.But for one Israeli family, it doesn't matter. Albina Ben Dakon, from southern Israel, says a rocket from Gaza tore through their home, wounding her father."I don't want a ceasefire, because I know what this will lead to. This isn't the first ceasefire. We've had so many ceasefires like that, and it always happens again. I don't think this ceasefire will help anything, because -- in conclusion -- we're here in the south. And the Israeli communities surrounding Gaza, we're the main victims. We get these 'raindrops' of rockets. Though it's true that recently, and in the past few days, the whole country got hit with rockets... just like we always do."On the other side of the border in Gaza, Majed Jaber feels the same. He was wounded in an Israeli air strike."It hit our neighbor's house, Abu Khalil Isleem, who works here in Shifa hospital, who has nothing to do with anything, nor do we. Why is this, we do not understand. What we demand is no ceasefire, or anything. We either all die or all live and that's it."Any ceasefire is unlikely to address the long-running issues that sparked this conflict. Israel says it will stop only when it's reached its objectives.Meanwhile, in Washington a number of congressional Democrats have introduced two bills which, if passed, would block a $735 million arms sale to Israel. The proposed legislation is unlikely to gain any traction however, as past arms deals have had wide bipartisan support. The bills would be a symbolic statement.

  • Warriors' Steph Curry named NBA MVP finalist this season

    Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are finalists for this year's NBA MVP.

  • Netflix is seriously flirting with a push into video games

    The streaming company is reportedly looking to hire an executive to lead an "expansion" into gaming. These are the potential risks and rewards if Netflix decides to invest in the space.

  • Israelis readjust after truce stops rockets raining down - for now

    Tidying up her building's bomb shelter after 11 days of conflict when Palestinian militant rockets rained down, Israeli mother Tammy Zamir felt relief mixed with worry that a truce to this round of fighting did not mean an end to the violence. "I am happy that it's over but on the other side I'm certain there will be another escalation and we will be scared once again and have to go down to the shelter," she said, speaking in the Israeli city of Ashkelon. Looking on, after alerts had rung out night and day, Zamir's son Osher said: "I’m scared of the rocket sirens and the rockets falling."

  • Japan likely to forgo submitting extra budget to current parliament -Yomiuri

    Japan's government is likely to forgo submitting an extra budget to the current parliament session running until June 16, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday. Some lawmakers have called for an extra budget to fund spending to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as state of emergency curbs to prevent the spread of the virus heighten the risk of another recession. But the government judged there was not enough time to pass a budget through parliament with less than a month before it closes, the newspaper said, citing several government and ruling coalition lawmakers.

  • 'A lousy hand of cards': How Biden navigated his first foreign policy crisis

    The president's approach to the conflict was driven by a singular goal: End the violence as soon as possible so he could train his focus back onto his domestic agenda.

  • Explainer: What does new criminal inquiry mean for Trump?

    Donald Trump is facing a one-two punch of criminal investigations in New York, with the state attorney general’s office saying its ongoing civil inquiry into the former president and his businesses is now a criminal matter. The attorney general's office is conducting the probe, confirmed late Tuesday, in tandem with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been scrutinizing Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for about two years. The DA’s office has been scouring Trump’s tax records, hired a former mafia prosecutor to help run its investigation and has been interviewing witnesses including Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.