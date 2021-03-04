Israel, Austria and Denmark establish vaccine-supply alliance

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives COVID-19 vaccine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Williams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Dan Williams

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel, Austria and Denmark said on Thursday they would set up a joint research and development fund and possibly production facilities for COVID-19 vaccines to ensure they had long-term supplies for booster shots or to contend with virus mutations.

European Union members Austria and Denmark have been chafing at delays in ordering, approving and distributing vaccines within https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronaviurs-vaccine-europe-int-idUSKBN2AU11Vthe 27-member bloc that have left it trailing far behind Israel's world-beating vaccination campaign.

After hosting his Austrian and Danish counterparts for talks and a tour of an Israeli gym open to those documented as having been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 with presumed immunity, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the pact.

"Once we get over this cycle of the disease we have no guarantee that it won't come back. We don't know how long - nobody knows - how long these vaccines will hold up," he said at a joint news conference. "And therefore we have to protect our people against the reemergence of this pandemic or mutations."

Austria's Sebastian Kurz said he was "very happy" about an EU vaccine initiative "but we also need to cooperate worldwide".

The European Commission has said member states were free to strike separate deals should they wish to.

The trilateral pact, Kurz said, would include investment in production plants in Europe and Israel, and each country contributing where it best can to the manufacturing cycle.

"In Austria, for example, lipid production necessary for many vaccines is already taking place," the chancellor said.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her country was looking to expand its production capacity. "We would like in common also to explore possible cooperation on clinical trials" with Israel and Austria, she said.

Netanyahu, who said 90% of eligible Israelis have either received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or recovered from the virus, has made the programme a showcase of his campaign for a March 23 election.

"We will be, together, 'Vaccination Nations'," he said of the deal with Austria and Denmark. "And we agreed that if other nations want to join us, we will discuss this among ourselves and welcome others to come in as well."

(Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Bernadette Baum, Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Be polite and negotiate everything': the TikTok feminist saving people from medical debt

    Tori Dunlap, a self-proclaimed personal finance expert, and Shaunna Burns, a former debt collector, tell people how to gain control of debt in 15-60 seconds Tori Dunlap’s TikTok video explaining how to negotiate medical bills went viral, surpassing 100,000 likes. Photograph: AP During the Covid-19 pandemic, the greatest crisis of our generation, healthcare has been top of mind for many Americans. For the one in six Americans drowning in medical bills, reform can’t come soon enough. From riding in an ambulance to delivering a baby, families are regularly hit with thousands of dollars in medical expenses, even when they have health insurance. In the new Biden administration, progressive politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders hope to finally push through a nationalized, universal, single-payer healthcare bill into law. But until some version of universal healthcare is closer to a reality, hundreds of thousands of people are turning to an unlikely place for answers: TikTok. Tori Dunlap is a 26-year-old self-proclaimed personal finance expert and the founder of HerFirst100k, a brand she says is dedicated to delivering a financial education to women in order to fight the patriarchy. Last year, her TikTok video explaining how to negotiate medical bills went viral, surpassing 100,000 likes. In her video entitled “Universal healthcare please!”, Dunlap explains that her medical bill, which she believed should have been covered by insurance, was not because it was not “coded” correctly as a preventive visit. This clerical error meant that Dunlap owed $268 for a routine gynecology appointment. She records herself negotiating the bill with the medical office. Dunlap, originally from Tacoma, Washington, works on building her brand full-time in Seattle. Stories and questions from young people about Dunlap’s tips flooded the comments section of her video. She credits her parents – her father is a salesperson, her mother a homemaker – for her financial education “My parents taught me about saving money, the potential dangers of credit cards, and how to invest,” Dunlap said. “I negotiate everything. My dad is the master negotiator. I watched my dad growing up negotiate our cable bill, negotiate our car insurance, negotiate our phone bill.” Her videos come from personal experience. When Dunlap quit her corporate job to run her own business, her insurance changed, which meant some of her visits to the doctor would not be covered by her insurance company. When she was charged hundreds of dollars, she tried to find another way. “I asked ‘Can you provide a one-time exception?’” Dunlap said. “They gave it to me after me incessantly calling.” To save time explaining what to say to medical billing departments, Dunlap keeps a free script on her website about how to negotiate common recurring bills. “What you saw me do on that TikTok [video] is a variation of that script. Be polite. Be cordial. Treat them with respect because they’re people and they deserve it and we’re more likely to get what we want if we’re kind.” Dunlap said the gynecologist appointment wasn’t the first time she received an outrageous medical bill. “It actually happened two other times,” Dunlap said. “I got charged $700 for a procedure I hadn’t even had yet. I hadn’t even scheduled it.” Thousands of people may have watched her TikToks, but even those in her own circle benefit. Dunlap’s friend, Kristine Ota, 34, had a $180 medical bill from one doctor’s visit. After watching her friend’s TikTok video, she decided to try negotiating what she owed after visiting a liver specialist that wasn’t covered by her insurance plan. Ota got on the phone with the billings department at the doctor’s office and asked for a discount for paying that same day. They gave her 20% off. “I always took [medical bills] at face value,” Ota said. “Luckily, I had the money to be able to pay for it. I think it emboldened me to try it again.” When hospital or doctor’s office bills are left unpaid, collection agencies can purchase the debt in bulk for pennies on the dollar. Shaunna Burns, a former debt collector and Tik Tok creator, also uses her channel to share strategies for dealing with medical debt once it goes into collection. Some strategies include reporting collection agencies if they call outside of business hours, asking for an itemized receipt, and requesting “proof of claim” for the alleged debt. In one of her TikTok videos, Burns explains that a debt held by a collection agency can expire after a certain amount of time and said sometimes she just “lets the clock run out”. But those statutes of limitations vary by state. Christine Kingston, a California-based attorney specializing in debt, agrees with Burns’s strategy. “It’s called debt validation. Everyone has a right to ask for evidence of the right to collect a debt before they pay it. It’s under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.” For Burns and Dunlap, making these TikTok videos is about cutting through the complicated fine print and telling people in a 15-60 second format how to gain back control of their medical debt, and financial power. Dunlap herself saved her first $100,000 back in 2019, just a few years after graduating from the University of Portland. Soon after, she appeared on Good Morning America and quit her desk job to become a full-time money educator. She recalled being the go-to financial adviser for many of her female friends in college. “I graduated college in 2016. I came into adulthood and womanhood in Trump’s America. I realized just how unequal and inequitable our society is. And a lot of it has to do with money,” Dunlap said. “A financial education is our best form of protest as women. If we can start getting more money into more women’s hands, we can absolutely change the world.”

  • Netanyahu on Israel's vaccination efforts: 'We’re rushing towards herd immunity’

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country with 'Fox & Friends.'

  • Virgin Voyages cancels cruises until July; Holland America, Princess scrap Canadian cruises

    Virgin Voyages is one in a long list of cruise lines pushing back their restart date in U.S. waters.

  • 'Last Jedi' Hero Kelly Marie Tran is Ready to Inspire Girls Again With 'Raya'

    Tran says her new Disney character is "the hero of her own story."

  • AP Interview: DOE reviving loan program, Granholm says

    As part of its clean-energy agenda, the Biden administration is reviving an Energy Department program that disbursed billions of dollars in loan guarantees to companies such as electric car maker Tesla and the failed solar company Solyndra, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says. The program boosted Tesla's efforts to become a behemoth in electric cars, but it stumbled with a major loan guarantee to Solyndra, the California solar company that failed soon after receiving federal money a decade ago, costing taxpayers more than $500 million.

  • 'We will not run!': Teenager's death inspires Myanmar protesters — and inflames crisis

    Kyal Sin wore a T-shirt that said 'Everything will be OK' when she was shot by Myanmar security forces on the deadliest day since the military coup.

  • Three EU countries now say one COVID vaccine jab enough to protect some people

    Italian officials are thought to have introduced the one-shot policy in an attempt to not run out of jabs.

  • EbonyLife’s Mo Abudu: Africans Are ‘Going to Have Our Day’

    When she was a young girl growing up in the U.K., where she was born and spent most of her early life, classmates would struggle with Mosunmola Abudu’s name. One took to calling her “Monsoon.” Another called her “Mozambique.” In Yoruba, the name Mosunmola roughly translates as someone who is close to wealth, but the […]

  • Israel accuses Iran of deliberately spilling oil to pollute its shores, calling it 'environmental terror'

    More than 90% of Israel's 120-mile Mediterranean coastline was covered in an estimated 1,000 tons of black tar due to the spill.

  • Israel's COVID diplomacy runs into trouble

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tapped Israel's stockpile of Moderna vaccines to conduct COVID diplomacy with friendly governments — without consulting the relevant government ministries.Why it matters: Netanyahu's unilateral move may have broken Israeli law, allegedly violated Israel's contract with Moderna, and risked exposing Israel to lawsuits. He was forced to backtrack, but not before thousands of doses had already been transferred.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is another example of Netanyahu attempting to run the country on his own while disregarding diplomatic protocols, his coalition partners, the Israeli bureaucracy and the limits to his own authority.Driving the news: Honduras, Guatemala and the Czech republic — all of which moved their embassies to Jerusalem or announced plans to do so — got 5,000 doses each. Rwanda, which often supports Israel at the UN, received 2,000. The Palestinians also received 5,000 doses.The big picture: Netanyahu has focused his COVID-19 strategy around vaccines. He personally negotiated with senior executives at Pfizer and Moderna, speaking with them over 30 times.Netanyahu's main coalition partners were kept out of the loop, in part because the prime minister wanted full credit for the vaccination campaign in Israel's March 23 elections.Israel's world-leading campaign has been waged using Pfizer jabs, leaving 100,000 Moderna shots unused.Netanyahu decided to send the Moderna vaccines to Palestinian medical workers and to allied countries around the world.Behind the scenes: Netanyahu’s office drafted a list of 20 countries that had taken pro-Israel steps in recent years or were of particular importance to Israel. He contacted them directly and proposed that they send a plane to pick up vaccines. Then, things got more complicated.Most government officials only learned about Netanyahu's plans through the Israeli press. One of those officials, a legal adviser in Netanyahu's office, told Netanyahu’s national security adviser to suspend the transfers because they might be illegal.When the attorney general started asking questions, it became clear that Netanyahu and his close aides hadn't consulted any relevant authorities before proceeding.What’s next: While the move is currently suspended, it could potentially be resumed after Netanyahu's office holds consultations with the relevant ministries and gets approval both from Moderna and the Cabinet, according to the attorney general.On Thursday, the prime minister of Denmark and chancellor of Austria will arrive in Israel to discuss Netanyahu’s proposal for joint vaccine facilities.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia

    A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been blocked from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc to make sure big pharma companies would respect their contracts. The move, affecting only a small number of vaccines, underscores a growing frustration within the 27-nation bloc about the slow rollout of its vaccine drive and the shortfall of promised vaccine deliveries, especially by Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca. The Financial Times on Thursday first reported on the ban that came at the behest of Italy, and an EU official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed the bloc's executive Commission did not raise objections.

  • National Guard prominent as Capitol Hill braces for March 4 security threat

    Security is prominent as Capitol Hill braced for a potential security threat Thursday, a possible follow-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Iran’s Rouhani Tells Macron No Renegotiating Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart in a Tuesday phone call that the 2015 nuclear deal wasn’t up for renegotiation and the only way to restore the accord was for the U.S. to formally rejoin it.According to a statement on Rouhani’s official website, President Emmanuel Macron said Europe was ready to “be more active in the coming weeks in order to revive” the deal, and that both the U.S. and Iran had to “take the first steps” for all parties to return to full compliance with the agreement.Iran, U.S. Told Not to Use Atomic Monitor as Bargaining Chip Iran and the U.S. remain locked in a stalemate over which side should move first to re-establish the multiparty deal after former President Donald Trump violated its terms and abandoned it almost three years ago.Tehran in response has gradually ramped up its nuclear activity by increasing uranium enrichment and limiting the scope of United Nations inspections of its nuclear sites.While President Joe Biden pledged to rejoin the agreement during his campaign, his administration has so far decided against a swift re-entry into the landmark deal and is maintaining Trump’s sanctions on Iran.Macron urged Rouhani to bring Iran back into compliance with its obligations under the nuclear accord, his office said in a statement. He called on the Iranian to give “clear signals” of goodwill without waiting for further concessions in order to revive dialogue. (Updates with French statement in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India's foreign minister travels to Bangladesh amid Rohingya repatriation crisis

    India's foreign minister arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid efforts to resolve the fate of 81 Rohingya refugees who are on a boat adrift in international waters. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on water sharing, trade and border issues, said two Indian officials in New Delhi. "Of course, the Rohingya refugee issue will come up during the Indian minister's day-long visit but the prime agenda will remain around Modi's upcoming visit," said a senior foreign ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

  • Here’s how a single resignation, retirement or death could flip control of the 50-50 Senate

    Note: Bernie Sanders is an independent who caucuses with the Democrats. Data: Axios Research/ProPublica/NCSL; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosNineteen seats in the U.S. Senate could potentially flip parties if there's an unexpected vacancy, according to Axios' analysis of state vacancy rules, which most often allow the governor to appoint a replacement.Why it matters: Depending on the senator, a single resignation, retirement or death — by accident or old age — could flip control of the 50-50 Senate, or give Democrats a two-vote cushion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: In 31 states when there's a vacancy, the governor can appoint someone from any party to serve until the next statewide general election, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.In six states, the governor must appoint someone from the same political party as the vacating senator.The 13 states that remain all require a special election to let voters decide.In eight of those 13 states, the governor can make an interim appointment — from either party — to serve until the special election, which can be months later. By the numbers: More than a quarter of the Senate is 70-plus. The realities of aging can be unseemly to discuss but don't stop political strategists and party leaders from privately worrying about them.Six of those senior senators are Democrats in states where a Republican governor is authorized to appoint a replacement — at least in the interim — if a senator abruptly retires or dies in office.At 78, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is the only Republican senator over 70 who comes from a state (Kentucky) where a Democratic governor would make an appointment.What to watch: Both Vermont Sens. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, and Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, will be in their 80s this year.Vermont has a Republican governor who can appoint an interim senator from either party, although a special election must be scheduled within six months.When Sanders ran for president, and later was rumored as a possible Biden Cabinet member, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said he would likely fill any vacancy with a left-leaning independent.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Spanish princesses skip vaccine queue by getting jabs in the UAE

    Members of Spain’s government have criticised the Spanish royal family after it emerged that King Felipe’s two sisters received Covid vaccinations during a visit to UAE instead of waiting their turn in Spain. “Their privileges come before the people they claim to represent,” the Left-wing Podemos party, the junior member of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s coalition government, said in a tweet. Pablo Iglesias, Podemos’s leader and deputy prime minister, said society “won’t accept that royal family members have vaccinations in Abu Dhabi when the rest of the Spanish people are queueing up with discipline for their turn”. The online newspaper El Confidencial revealed on Tuesday evening that princesses Elena and Cristina, both in their fifties, had been vaccinated when visiting exiled father Juan Carlos in Abu Dhabi a month ago. They would still have to wait months for jabs in Spain due to their age. According to Spain’s vaccination programme, the elderly in care homes and many key workers have been vaccinated, with the over-80s the current focus of the campaign. The Royal Household said that King Felipe “is not responsible for his sisters’ behaviour”. Felipe stripped his sister Cristina of her title of Duchess of Palma of Mallorca after she and her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, were put on trial on charges of fraud and corruption in 2016. Cristina was acquitted but Urdangarin is serving a six-year jail sentence. Princess Elena, who like her sister no longer receives state funding, admitted that she and Cristina had been vaccinated while visiting former king Juan Carlos in UAE, “with the idea of having a healthcare passport that would allow us to do so more regularly”. Juan Carlos has lived in Abu Dhabi since last August, when he left Spain after the country’s Supreme Court opened an investigation into alleged financial impropriety. Last week the former king, who abdicated in 2014 after a series of scandals, made a payment of 4.4 million euros to Spain’s tax agency in a bid to ward off a possible accusation of tax fraud. The 83-year-old is also reported to have had the Sinopharm vaccine in UAE.

  • Ireland says UK not behaving like a 'respectable country'

    Britain's decision to make unilateral changes to Northern Irish Brexit arrangements is "not the appropriate behaviour of a respectable country" and will erode trust with the European Union, senior Irish ministers said on Thursday. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.

  • Meghan: Buckingham Palace 'perpetuated falsehoods' about her and Prince Harry

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband, Prince Harry, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story.

  • The House passed a police reform bill named for George Floyd that would ban choke holds and 'qualified immunity' for officers

    The bill, which is supported by President Biden, heads to the Senate where it needs at least 10 Republican votes to become law.

  • European markets downbeat as row brews between UK and EU over Northern Ireland

    UK extends grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products imported by retailers to Northern Ireland until 1 October in a bid to ensure the free flow of goods to the British region.