Netanyahu says Israel is not taking orders from the U.S.

STORY: Speaking during a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said: "I have seen false publications claiming that the U.S. prevented and is preventing us from operational operations in the region.

"This is not true. Israel is a sovereign state. Our decisions in the war are based on our operational considerations, and I will not elaborate on that."

The Wall Street Journal on Saturday (December 23) reported that Netanyahu was persuaded by U.S. President Joe Biden not to attack the militant Hezbollah group in Lebanon out of concerns it would launch an attack on Israel, similar to the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas in Gaza on Israel's southern communities.

Netanyahu insisted on Sunday that Israel's actions are "not dictated by external pressures."

A Gaza health ministry spokesman said on Sunday that 166 Palestinians had been killed in the past 24 hours, taking the total Palestinian death toll to 20,424.