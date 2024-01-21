Netanyahu says no to a Palestinian state, won't give in to 'Hamas monsters': Live updates

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down Sunday on his refusal to support a Palestinian state in Gaza, pledging to win the war and ensuring that "there will be no entity in Gaza that finances terrorism (or) educates for terrorism"

The U.S., Saudi Arabia and most of the world have been urging Israel to agree to a two-state solution as part of a long-term deal to bring peace to the region. Netanyahu, however, has stood firm on his demands that Hamas be destroyed and Gaza disarmed as Israel oversees security in the battered enclave of more than 2 million Palestinians.

“I will not compromise on full Israeli security control,” Netanyahu said. “As prime minister, I stood firm on this position in the face of heavy international and domestic pressures.

Netanyahu also rejected a Hamas demand that Israel “surrender” in exchange for the release of 136 hostages believed held by militants in Gaza.

“We brought home so far 110 hostages, and we are committed to bringing them all back,” he said. “I am working on this around the clock. But let it be clear: I reject outright the terms of surrender of the Hamas monsters.”

Developments:

∎ The Palestinian death toll from the war has surpassed 25,000, the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Sunday. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas-led rampage Oct. 7 that ignited the war. More than 100 Israeli soldiers have died in the fighting since.

∎ The U.S., Egypt and Qatar are pushing Israel and Hamas to join a phased diplomatic process that would start with a release of hostages and ultimately lead to an end to the war, diplomats involved in mediating the talks told the Wall Street Journal.

Almost half of residential buildings unlivable in Gaza

About 45% of residential buildings in the Gaza Strip have been rendered uninhabitable since war erupted between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a World Bank report based on satellite images. The media outlet Zman Yisrael was among Israeli outlets that obtained the report, distributed to World Bank diplomatic contacts around the world. The report said 60% of the residences in the Gaza Strip suffered significant damage from Israeli military bombings.

The report also says that 50% of the enclave's energy infrastructure has been destroyed. And 92% of Gaza's main roads were damaged and 52% destroyed. The report says hospitals and clinics "lack medical staff, equipment, medicine, food, fuel and water."

